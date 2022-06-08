SF SPCA shelter full, looking for loving families to adopt adult dogs
Local animal shelters say the pandemic trend of adopting a loveable, tail-wagging pet has come to an end -- and fast. It's a perfect pup pandemic storm not just here, but in shelters across the country. Things have ballooned to the point where right now -- the SPCA in San Francisco is "completely full." The shelter just launched a new Summer of Lovin' adoption program where all adult dogs (5+ months) are free to adopt. If you want to stop by and meet the pups, the SF SPCA adoption center is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. Come prepared - most of the time, you can take the dogs home the same day you visit. If you're looking to adopt a dog, visit the SF SPCA website here . Watch the video in the player above for the full interview with Lisa Feder, SF SPCA Chief of Rescue and Welfare, on ABC7@7. If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
