ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 News Bay Area

SF SPCA shelter full, looking for loving families to adopt adult dogs

By Reggie Aqui
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRvDl_0g4hV0ll00

Local animal shelters say the pandemic trend of adopting a loveable, tail-wagging pet has come to an end -- and fast.

It's a perfect pup pandemic storm not just here, but in shelters across the country.

Things have ballooned to the point where right now -- the SPCA in San Francisco is "completely full."

The shelter just launched a new Summer of Lovin' adoption program where all adult dogs (5+ months) are free to adopt.

If you want to stop by and meet the pups, the SF SPCA adoption center is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

Come prepared - most of the time, you can take the dogs home the same day you visit.

If you're looking to adopt a dog, visit the SF SPCA website here .

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview with Lisa Feder, SF SPCA Chief of Rescue and Welfare, on ABC7@7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0g4hV0ll00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 2

Related
KRON4 News

Free adoptions in SF for dogs 5 months and older

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need a furry friend this summer? The San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced it is offering free adoptions for adult dogs five months and older. Hopeful dog owners can visit these adoptable dogs between noon and 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pawboost.com

Lost Dog in Castro Valley, CA 94546

"We miss our baby so much. Please be in the lookout to bring her back . We are heart broken. " — German shepherd mix. 50 lbs. 15 months old. Tan cream. With a white mark on nose. Janis B. Anuradha Sridhar Yes I would do this right now!!...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#San Francisco#Animal Shelters#Pets#Spca
CBS San Francisco

With dogs filling San Francisco shelters, animal care waives adoption fees

SAN FRANCISCO – Today is a good day to adopt a dog.So say officials with San Francisco Animal Care and Control and the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, both of which have waived adoption fees temporarily to encourage more adoptions.Pandemic-related delays in spay and neuter surgeries has filled shelters in the city—as well as elsewhere in the Bay Area and across the nation, local officials said—with homeless dogs.Compounding the issue is a decline in people adopting dogs—especially larger canine breeds—as life slowly returns to normal, officials said."When you adopt, you're not just saving one animal's...
pawboost.com

Lost Dog in Newark, CA 94560

"We miss our baby so much :( , please help us get him where he’s happy . Reward of 1800$ cash Text or Call (510)8929756" Shared. Check on Pawboost, could be on their found list any time. Beverly M. 21 hours ago. Denise V. 1 day ago. File a...
olive92.com

‘Beautiful’ rat keeps building artsy nests inside San Mateo Honda

DEAR JOAN: Gas prices are too high for me, and as a retired part time teacher, I do not drive my tiny Honda Fit that much — once a week mainly. My neighbor just cleared out all of his 60-year-old junipers and found a lot of rats nests. We both live at the edge of a watershed with a park below both of our houses.
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Home Invasion Leaves Elderly Man, Family Shaken

A home invasion robbery in San Francisco has left an elderly man and his family terrified and angry. The home invasion happened less than an hour after his daughter left for work during his daily nap Monday afternoon. 84-year-old De, who is hard of hearing, said he woke up to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Popeyes teases 59-cent meal for 50th birthday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Popeyes fans, get ready to party like it’s 1972. The fast food chain announced in a YouTube video that for its 50th birthday, it will sell a two-piece meal for the same price it would cost when the restaurant was founded — 59 cents. The offer is available for orders with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dog dies months after protecting owner from mountain lion in Davis

DAVIS (CBS SF/AP) — A dog whose owner said she defend her from a mountain lion attack last month in Davis unexpectedly died Wednesday.Eva, a 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois, began having seizures last weekend at home in Trinity County, her owner, Erin Wilson told The Sacramento Bee.The dog was taken to the animal hospital at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, but her condition deteriorated."She just never woke up," Wilson told the newspaper.In mid-May, Wilson, 24, was walking along the Trinity River with Eva a few yards ahead when a mountain lion lunged and scratched Wilson.READ MORE: Woman and dog attacked...
DAVIS, CA
Apartment Therapy

A San Jose Rental Shows How Paint, Furniture, and a Great Layout Can Successfully Section a Studio

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: What instantly sold me on this downtown San Jose historic studio apartment was the wall of windows. I’m a writer who works from home, so that natural light flooding in at all times of day is essential.
CBS San Francisco

Locally produced movie 'I'm Charlie Walker' tells lost tale of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Friday night, a locally produced film called "I'm Charlie Walker" premieres in San Francisco, telling the story of what seems like a lost chapter of Bay Area history.The movie is based on a true story from January of 1971, when two oil tankers collided under the Golden Gate Bridge and spewed 800,000 gallons of oil into the water, causing an environmental disaster.But this disaster meant opportunity for Charlie Walker, a black trucker who up until that point couldn't get any work. As a result, he got the contract to lead the cleanup effort at Stinson Beach...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Migrating whales putting on show in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- There are so many unique things about the San Francisco Bay, but there's one experience that seems to be moving closer – whale watching.  The San Francisco Whale Tours gathers people near and far to see whales sprouting and slapping their tails, but recently people have spotted the migrating marine behemoths from The Embarcadero or on the ferry to Sausalito.  Jennifer Carson and Peter Reed drove to San Francisco from Reno to board a 65-food catamaran named the 'Kitty Kat.'. "It was thrilling, so exciting. I just loved it.," said Carson. "I'd love to do it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy