SF SPCA shelter full, looking for loving families to adopt adult dogs

Local animal shelters say the pandemic trend of adopting a loveable, tail-wagging pet has come to an end -- and fast.

It's a perfect pup pandemic storm not just here, but in shelters across the country.

Things have ballooned to the point where right now -- the SPCA in San Francisco is "completely full."

The shelter just launched a new Summer of Lovin' adoption program where all adult dogs (5+ months) are free to adopt.

If you want to stop by and meet the pups, the SF SPCA adoption center is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

Come prepared - most of the time, you can take the dogs home the same day you visit.