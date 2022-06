New London’s proposed 2022-2023 budget keeps the property tax at 16 cents per $100 valuation. The budget, which takes effect July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023, totals $1.2 million, about 30 percent more than the 2021-2022 budget, which was $905,600. Ot the total, $777,000 will go to the town’s General Fund. Major appropriations include $135,000 for capital improvements, $115,000 for staff salaries (thanks to American Rescue Plan monies) and $100,000 to maintain/repair New London Memorial Park.

NEW LONDON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO