Steam's Next Major Demo Event Starts Soon

A new Nintendo Switch leak has revealed a very unexpected port. There are some certain games and genres that don't grace the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED very much. For example, there are hardly any 4X strategy games on the Switch, and that's partially because there are hardly any 4X games on consoles in general, and the Switch especially because it's not very powerful and 4X strategy games tend to be very demanding, especially on the CPU. That said, when a 4X strategy game comes to the platform, it's notable. Following in the footsteps of Civilization VI, it looks like Humankind is going to be the next one to make the leap.
