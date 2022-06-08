ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Steam's Next Major Demo Event Starts Soon

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Valve's return of the big Steam Next Fest event is on the horizon with "hundreds of game demos" soon to be in the hands of Steam users. A landing page set up for this next event confirmed some of the details about the demos while even naming a few and saying...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Steam Game Made Free to Keep for a Very Limited Time

A Steam game has been made free to keep, but PC users of the digital storefront only have a limited time to capitalize on the offer. The offer more specifically comes the way of independent developer SC Jogos, who has its game, Ninja Stealth, completely free to download until Jun 13 @ 7:00 am. Usually, the game costs $4.99. Why it's been made free, we don't know, but it continues the pattern of smaller independent games being made free on the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Game from PS2 Era Gets Remastered

The Dungeons & Dragons game Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance got re-released for modern platforms last year to give many people the opportunity to play it for the first time, and based on its reception, it should be no surprise to hear that the same is happening for Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2. This follow-up to the first Dark Alliance released in 2004, but unlike its predecessor, it was only available on the PlayStation 2 and Xbox platforms. That's changing soon, however, with the newly remastered version of the game set to be available on all Xbox and PlayStation consoles and, for the first time, Steam and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Popular Open-World Game Free

The Epic Games Store on PC has made yet another game completely free today, just as it does this time every week. In this instance, the weekly free offering on EGS happens to be one of the more unique open-world games that we have seen in recent years. And while this game has received a mixed response since first arriving, it's definitely one that fans of the genre will want to give a spin.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Divided Over June's Big Free Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers over on Reddit are divided over June's big free PS4 game. For the month of June, PS Plus subscribers -- no matter the tier -- have received the following three games: God of War (PS4), Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS4/PS5), and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4). Obviously, the big offer here is God of War, but it's also the game that has divided subscribers over on Reddit. Of course, no one is denying the quality of 2018's Game of the Year, but that's not the case that's being lodged against the PS4 game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demos#Upcoming Games#Moon#Cult#Video Game
ComicBook

Diablo 4 Update Has Fans Ready to Boycott the Game

A new update out of Blizzard pertaining to Diablo 4 has some Diablo fans worried about the upcoming action-RPG. The update specifically comes the way of the official Blizzard website, where it is trying to hire a Product Manager for the game's in-game shop, which makes it sound like there's going to be a big emphasis not just on microtransactions, but getting players to engage with this marketplace. Blizzard says these items will be cosmetic only, but it's enough to have some fans worried about the game and the series' future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Sequel Unexpectedly Cancelled

While some games and series have begun to move on from the PS4 in favor of releasing only on the PS5, there are still plenty of PS4 games releasing and in the pipeline. That said, as of today, there's one less PS4 game releasing. Today, Kadokawa Games -- out of nowhere -- announced that it has cancelled Metal Max: Wild West, the sequel to Metal Max Xeno: Reborn. The game -- which was also coming to Nintendo Switch -- was slated to release sometime this year in Japan after being previously delayed out of spring 2021 into 2022. Why is the game being cancelled? Well, Kadokawa Games doesn't say.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals a Very Unexpected Port

A new Nintendo Switch leak has revealed a very unexpected port. There are some certain games and genres that don't grace the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED very much. For example, there are hardly any 4X strategy games on the Switch, and that's partially because there are hardly any 4X games on consoles in general, and the Switch especially because it's not very powerful and 4X strategy games tend to be very demanding, especially on the CPU. That said, when a 4X strategy game comes to the platform, it's notable. Following in the footsteps of Civilization VI, it looks like Humankind is going to be the next one to make the leap.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Highly-Anticipated Game Coming Day One

The most anticipated game of all time is GTA 6. When the new Grand Theft Auto game finally releases, it won't be a day one Xbox Game Pass game unless Microsoft buys Take-Two Interactive. What will apparently be a day one Xbox Game Pass game though is Hollow Knight Silksong, one of the most highly-anticipated unreleased games right now. The long-awaited game still doesn't have a release date beyond "TBA," but according to The Snitch, it's going to be a day one Xbox Game Pass game whenever it does release.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds 3 More Free SNES Games

Nintendo announced yet another drop of free Super Nintendo Entertainment System games for those subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online this week. Just as we've seen from past announcements, the announcement and the games' releases happened at the same time as a welcome surprise for subscribers and Kirby fans in particular. Those games in question are Kirby Super Star, Kirby's Dream Land 3, and Kirby's Dream Course, and you can play them right now so long as you have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Celebrates Spider-Man Coming to its Console

Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Confirms Release of New Switch Console

Nintendo has confirmed that it released a new Nintendo Switch console to counter the hacking that targeted the system. When exactly this new version of the console released, and what improvements it made exactly, we don't know, but its release was confirmed during the trial involving Nintendo and Team Xecuter hacker Gary Bowser. The trial concluded with a 40-month prison sentence for the latter, and now some documents from the case have surfaced online, revealing more details and insight, including word of the aforementioned console.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live, Other Services Down for Some

Xbox users are experiencing issues across multiple areas of service related to Xbox Live and the Xbox consoles. Players started reporting on social media that they were experiencing issues logging in, playing games, and performing other actions that made it pretty difficult to have a seamless online experience, and shortly after those reports started surfacing, the official Xbox accounts confirmed that there were in fact issues affecting these systems.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon: Hisuian Snow Episode 2 Released

Pokemon has officially launched the newest episode of their special new miniseries, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow. The main anime franchise is gearing up for its biggest climax ever as both Ash Ketchum and Goh are now closer to their respective dreams, and the franchise has been celebrating with all sorts of anime franchises now experimenting with the world in different ways. The latest of these special projects is now taking on the centuries old Hisuian region seen in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game, and a special miniseries has given this region new life with a full anime adaptation that's already two episodes deep.
COMICS
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Some of the Best Xbox Games as Cheap as $1

Some of the best Xbox games -- across the OG Xbox, the Xbox 360, and the Xbox One -- are currently dirt cheap, courtesy of GameStop. The catch is that most of the deals are for pre-owned copies of these games, which means if you prefer your Xbox games to have that brand-new smell, then all of the deals below will do nothing for you. If you can look past the condition of the games though, there are some incredible deals to be had, including on games that are becoming harder and harder to find.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaker Sheds Light on Starter Evolution

A prominent Pokemon leaker has shed some light on the evolution of Sprigatito, one of the three starters in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. When Pokemon fans begin one of the two Nintendo Switch games this November, they will have to make a choice between Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly at the start of the game. The former of this trio, Sprigatito, is a grass cat Pokemon that apparently has a bipedal evolution, which is to say it will be standing on two legs rather than four.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy