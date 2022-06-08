ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas man arrested, accused of multiple robberies across El Paso County

 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a man accused of multiple robberies and attempted murder in Colorado Springs.

On Sunday, May 22 at 9:38 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to an armed robbery call for service near the 2300 block of N. Wahsatch Ave. Investigators determined a man was using an ATM when he was robbed by two males with firearms.

That same day, CSPD says officers responded to a shooting report at 1:57 p.m. in the 9000 block of Prominent Point. At the scene, officers found a victim in his vehicle near an ATM.

The CSPD Robbery Unit began investigating and learned of an additional personal robbery that happened in Monument that same day at 1 p.m. In that robbery, CSPD said the suspect descriptions and evidence collected on the scene indicated the same suspects committed all three robberies.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, 20-year-old Jalen Paxson, of Kansas, was arrested on Tuesday. Paxson faces numerous charges, including one count of Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree, three counts of Aggravated Robbery, and one count of Assault in the 1st Degree.

CSPD says this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)-634-7867.

Comments / 0

Community Policy