Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: How can I preorder the game?

By Jennifer Roback
 3 days ago
CALL of Duty: Modern Warfare was first released in October 2019 and was an instant hit among gamers.

Now, the award-winning game is back with a sequel that will introduce gamers to a "new era" in the Call of Duty franchise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available for preorder

On June 8, 2022, Call of Duty announced the release date for the highly anticipated sequel and opened up preorders.

Gamers can preorder the game directly on COD's website or through their respective platform stores.

The game starts at $69.99 with a vault option available that includes early access to the Open Beta and allows gamers 50-tier skips, among other things.

The vault edition starts at $99.99.

What platforms is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II available on?

Each gamer typically has their desired platform, and COD accommodates the majority of them.

The game will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The PC installment can be prepurchased via Battle.net or Steam.

When will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II be released?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is expected to be released worldwide on Friday, October 28, 2022.

"Twenty years after its foundation, Infinity Ward is at the forefront of revolutionizing Call of Duty. While looking back at the studio’s many accomplishments so far, we welcome them to introduce the new era of the franchise this fall with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II," COD states on their website.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II starts at $69.99

The game will reportedly be a follow-up to the action that takes place in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

It has also been described as the "most ambitious rollout ever across the franchise."

