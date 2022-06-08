Florida Cops Commandeer Family's Boat to Catch Jet Ski Thief

A Leesburg woman was arrested Tuesday night on multiple fraud charges. Leesburg detectives had been investigating a complaint from a Leesburg man that his checkbook had been stolen from his car and that two checks had been cashed by a woman that he does not know. The checks had been stolen late in 2020 and the man contacted the Leesburg Police Department on Dec. 15, 2021. The man said that he forgot to report it missing until two checks were returned to him from the account. These checks had been drafted by a third party without his knowledge or approval, according to the affidavit of probable cause prepared by the lead detective.

