Effective: 2022-06-11 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING High tide peaked at 7.10 feet Mean Lower Low Water at 618 PM EDT.

