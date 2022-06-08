Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brantley; Northern Ware; Pierce A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pierce, west central Brantley and northern Ware Counties through 845 PM EDT At 756 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms centered near and over Waycross, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds 30 to 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Waycross, Blackshear, Boggy Bay, Jamestown and Pebble Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0