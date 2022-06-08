Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ware THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WARE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Jacksonville.

WARE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO