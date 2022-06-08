ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Glynn by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Northern Ware, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brantley; Northern Ware; Pierce A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pierce, west central Brantley and northern Ware Counties through 845 PM EDT At 756 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms centered near and over Waycross, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds 30 to 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Waycross, Blackshear, Boggy Bay, Jamestown and Pebble Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ware THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WARE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Jacksonville.
WARE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WARE COUNTY At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Manor, or 11 miles northeast of Argyle, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Waycross, Millwood and Needham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WARE COUNTY, GA

