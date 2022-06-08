ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Road reboot: Walleye look to continue winning ways away from home in Kelly Cup Finals

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIg0Y_0g4hTE7600

ESTERO, Fla. — No other team in the ECHL won more games on the road during the 2021-22 season than the Toledo Walleye.

The team has continued the trend of being road warriors in the postseason and looks to extend that mentality this week in the Kelly Cup playoffs.

The Walleye trail the Florida Everblades 2-0 in the championship finals with both losses coming at home. Now the series shifts to Florida with three consecutive games at Hertz Arena starting with Game 3 Wednesday night.

Toledo has won five consecutive games on the road in the postseason, including three straight in Utah to clinch the Western Conference championship.

“We've been good on the road,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “There's no question about it. We'll be ready.”

Toledo had a league-best 24-10-2 record away from home during the regular season.

Forward Marcus Vela said playing on the road can help the team's focus.

“Playing at home is great, and there's a lot of energy,” Vela said. “We have great fans. But sometimes being on the road, you feed off of their energy. We want to shut their barn up and keep their fans quiet. That's something you can feed off.”

Toledo is 6-1-1 on the road during the playoffs.

Toledo forward Brandon Hawkins, who leads the team with 27 points, has a five-game point streak on the road with 10 points during that stretch. His linemate Josh Dickinson (12 points) has a three-game assist streak on the road. Patrick Curry (12 points) has scored four goals on the road.

Florida has posted a 14-2-1 record in the playoffs, including a 6-2-0 record at home. Everblades coach Brad Ralph said his team is treating the series like it is still 0-0.

“In any series, you can't get ahead of yourself,” Ralph said. “You have to stay in the moment and focus on the next game.”

The Walleye finished with the best record in the regular season in the ECHL to win the Brabham Cup. They averaged nearly four goals a game, ranking second in the league (3.85).

But the team has scored just three goals so far in the series, often becoming discombobulated with the Everblades' agitating style.

Watson said his team must be more responsible with the puck and limit turnovers.

“We understand and know exactly what they are doing,” Watson said. “We have to make sure that we get pucks to the net.”

Watson also said it's a priority to get traffic in front of Florida goalie Cam Johnson, who has a 13-1-1 record with a 1.84 goals-against average and .930 save percentage.

“We have to make sure we get in front of Johnson's eyes and make it hard for him to play his position,” Watson said.

The Walleye entered the Finals with the top power-play unit in the ECHL, cashing in at 33.3 percent (17 of 51). But the power-play unit scored on 1 of 4 chances with the man advantage in Game 1 and went 0 of 3 in Game 2.

“Our guys are trying to do some things that maybe we aren't typically doing on the power play and the connection is not quite there,” Watson said. “But our power play has been phenomenal. It can still be that way and turn this series around. We have to bear down and make sure we cash in.”

The Everblades have averaged 4,300 fans in eight playoff games at Hertz Arena.

“They'll have a good crowd and atmosphere in that building. So the biggest challenge is getting that first one. We have to get that first one,” Watson said. “We have to get rid of the distractions on the ice and off the ice.”

The series is following a 2-3-2 format and Toledo must now win two games on the road to force the finals back to the Huntington Center.

“Our backs are against the wall, losing two in a row at home,” Watson said. “We have a tough challenge here ahead of us. But I think our guys will be prepared for it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Montgomery Exploring His Options, But Remains High on “Dream School” Ohio State

Ryan Montgomery’s first visit to Ohio State this summer came as a basketball player. Montgomery was at the Schottenstein Center on Friday along with the rest of the Findlay High School boys’ basketball team to participate in the second day of Ohio State’s basketball team camp. The rising high school sophomore made the trip to Columbus just hours after wrapping up a visit to Michigan State, where he participated in a football camp on Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
State
Utah State
City
Toledo, OH
sent-trib.com

‘Be who you are’: Jones reflects on 4 decades as Otsego teacher, coach

TONTOGANY – Cheryl Jones said she knew as early as high school she wanted to be a teacher, but she wasn’t sure she would ever coach — especially not volleyball. Jones has taught health and physical education at Otsego High School for 38 years and was varsity volleyball coach for 35 years. She will retire at the end of the month.
TONTOGANY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

RV parking for Michigan football games at Pioneer High School against city fire code, officials say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – LAZ Parking and Ann Arbor Public Schools announced Thursday that Pioneer High School will no longer allow RV parking for University of Michigan tailgates. Pioneer High School has been a primary spot for tailgating for major sporting events. The high school is right across the street from the Big House on the southwest corner of West Stadium and South Main streets.
ANN ARBOR, MI
westcentralsbest.com

Texas men land record alligator gar in Toledo Bend

TOLEDO BEND -- Two East Texas fishermen say a recent normal night of bow fishing turned into an epic adventure. Craig Peace of Deadwood, Texas, and Jesse Fuller of Center, Texas, were on the north end of Toledo Bend Reservoir when they came across the catch of a lifetime. They spent hours on the water hoping to land one of the monsters and just so happened to be in the right place at the right time.
CENTER, TX
WTOL 11

66-year-old man to swim Maumee River for second time in a year

MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is of Sparks' first swim aired Sept. 12, 2021. Some organizations host community 5K runs to fundraise for local organizations. 66-year-old Joe Sparks is swimming 10 miles, almost triple the distance of a 5K, on Tuesday to fundraise for NAOMI, -- New Attitude On My Image -- a shelter and support center for women overcoming alcohol and substance abuse.
MAUMEE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Johnson
13abc.com

Events in NW Ohio this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the events that are taking place around NW Ohio this weekend:. Festival including a Cherry Fest Run, food, rides, performances by The High Flying Pages and more. Believe Center Carnival. Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12. The Believe Center, 1 Aurora L Gonzales...
toledocitypaper.com

Sweets Galore: Specialty Bakeries in the 419

Planning a graduation party or other summer celebration? You might want to reconsider that sheet cake from the big box store. From beautiful themed cakes and cookies to gluten-free desserts to gourmet donuts, the Toledo area boasts an impressive array of local speciality bakeries to satisfy your sweet tooth. If...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit is 2nd cloudiest city in US, data shows, but Ohio is worse

In Detroit, it’s cloudy with a chance of more clouds. Data compiled by Polaris and The Weather Channel found that Detroit is among the 10 cloudiest cities in the U.S. The data comes from over 600 cities and nearly 22,000 data points. Cloud cover was ranked based on daily record keeping from sunrise to sunset over a three-year period (January 2019 – December 2021).
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelly Cup#Toledo Walleye#Playoff Games#Road Warriors#Echl#Hertz Arena
13abc.com

Toledo gets ready to celebrate Juneteenth

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a push to make Juneteenth a full-fledged holiday in Toledo, more than just a day off. “Lets come together, lets share all of our events together and lets give our community the opportunity to not only just attend one but perhaps be able to attend many events,” Dr. Willie Perryman, president of the Toledo branch of the NAACP, said. “We are gonna make every effort to make every event, its gonna be a busy weekend.”
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Total eclipse of Wood County? Officials preparing for 2024 event

April 8, 2024 could be a busy day in Wood County, and the planning is beginning. The Wood County Board of Health, at Thursday’s meeting, heard about a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 over Mexico, the United States and Canada — that should be right in the path of the area.
WTOL 11

South Toledo man accused of attacking victim on Chessie Circle Trail

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have charged a Toledo man with felonious assault after he allegedly attacked another man Monday along the Chessie Circle Trail in south Toledo. According to the Toledo Municipal Court Clerk's office, the altercation happened at 2:10 p.m. Monday near the bridge that takes the trail over the Anthony Wayne Trail.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
13abc.com

Man sentenced for fatally shooting UT football player

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge sentenced a man convicted of shooting and killing a University of Toledo football player on Friday. Michael Mitchell Jr. was sentenced to at least 9 years in prison for killing Jahneil Douglas. He was sentenced to 6-9 years for the felonious assault charge and another 3 years in prison for the gun specification.
TOLEDO, OH
laprensanewspaper.com

Ottawa Park Summer Concert Series Announced

The Ottawa Park Concert Series kicks off in the newly renovated Ottawa Park Amphitheater, 2205 Kenwood Blvd (behind the Toledo Police sub-station) this weekend from 6:00-8:00pm. The concerts are free, open to the public, and family friendly. The concerts are presented in partnership with the City of Toledo, The Ottawa-Jermain...
WTOL 11

Man injured in central Toledo shooting Wednesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A shooting in central Toledo is under investigation Wednesday night. The shooting happened at 1109 Pinewood Ave., with crews dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. Antoine Williams, 38, was shot once and his injury appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to the Toledo Police Department. Williams was taken to the hospital.
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy