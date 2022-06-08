Road reboot: Walleye look to continue winning ways away from home in Kelly Cup Finals

ESTERO, Fla. — No other team in the ECHL won more games on the road during the 2021-22 season than the Toledo Walleye.

The team has continued the trend of being road warriors in the postseason and looks to extend that mentality this week in the Kelly Cup playoffs.

The Walleye trail the Florida Everblades 2-0 in the championship finals with both losses coming at home. Now the series shifts to Florida with three consecutive games at Hertz Arena starting with Game 3 Wednesday night.

Toledo has won five consecutive games on the road in the postseason, including three straight in Utah to clinch the Western Conference championship.

“We've been good on the road,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “There's no question about it. We'll be ready.”

Toledo had a league-best 24-10-2 record away from home during the regular season.

Forward Marcus Vela said playing on the road can help the team's focus.

“Playing at home is great, and there's a lot of energy,” Vela said. “We have great fans. But sometimes being on the road, you feed off of their energy. We want to shut their barn up and keep their fans quiet. That's something you can feed off.”

Toledo is 6-1-1 on the road during the playoffs.

Toledo forward Brandon Hawkins, who leads the team with 27 points, has a five-game point streak on the road with 10 points during that stretch. His linemate Josh Dickinson (12 points) has a three-game assist streak on the road. Patrick Curry (12 points) has scored four goals on the road.

Florida has posted a 14-2-1 record in the playoffs, including a 6-2-0 record at home. Everblades coach Brad Ralph said his team is treating the series like it is still 0-0.

“In any series, you can't get ahead of yourself,” Ralph said. “You have to stay in the moment and focus on the next game.”

The Walleye finished with the best record in the regular season in the ECHL to win the Brabham Cup. They averaged nearly four goals a game, ranking second in the league (3.85).

But the team has scored just three goals so far in the series, often becoming discombobulated with the Everblades' agitating style.

Watson said his team must be more responsible with the puck and limit turnovers.

“We understand and know exactly what they are doing,” Watson said. “We have to make sure that we get pucks to the net.”

Watson also said it's a priority to get traffic in front of Florida goalie Cam Johnson, who has a 13-1-1 record with a 1.84 goals-against average and .930 save percentage.

“We have to make sure we get in front of Johnson's eyes and make it hard for him to play his position,” Watson said.

The Walleye entered the Finals with the top power-play unit in the ECHL, cashing in at 33.3 percent (17 of 51). But the power-play unit scored on 1 of 4 chances with the man advantage in Game 1 and went 0 of 3 in Game 2.

“Our guys are trying to do some things that maybe we aren't typically doing on the power play and the connection is not quite there,” Watson said. “But our power play has been phenomenal. It can still be that way and turn this series around. We have to bear down and make sure we cash in.”

The Everblades have averaged 4,300 fans in eight playoff games at Hertz Arena.

“They'll have a good crowd and atmosphere in that building. So the biggest challenge is getting that first one. We have to get that first one,” Watson said. “We have to get rid of the distractions on the ice and off the ice.”

The series is following a 2-3-2 format and Toledo must now win two games on the road to force the finals back to the Huntington Center.

“Our backs are against the wall, losing two in a row at home,” Watson said. “We have a tough challenge here ahead of us. But I think our guys will be prepared for it.”