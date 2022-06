For four days, 75 Minnesota state parks and state recreation areas will offer free admission to everyone. The fee-free dates are as followed:. With a free day in each season, it’s a great opportunity to get out there and explore some new places. There’s a state park within 30 miles of most Minnesotans and Minnesota state parks are open year-round. If you stay for the whole weekend or just spend a few hours, you will make memories that will last a lifetime.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO