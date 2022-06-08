I’m a home expert – three simple tricks to make your appliances last longer that’ll save you $100s

A HOME expert has revealed three simple techniques to help you extend the life of your home appliances, while saving you hundreds of dollars over time.

They will also keep the essential at-home timesavers looking and performing their best.

Home expert Grovecollaborative says an easy way to keep your washer running smoothly is to clean the lint trap at least once a month Credit: TikTok/@grovecollaborative

Soaking the dishwasher trap in water and white vinegar will help your machine work more efficiently and save you Credit: TikTok/@grovecollaborative

TikTok account Grovecollaborative shared the tips to help you keep your home appliances humming.

The video posted last week has thousands of views and hundreds of likes.

Grove Collaborative offers more than 100 eco-friendly home essentials, including cleaning personal care and baby products.

In the video post, the TikTok experts suggested three things to try on your appliances.

1. Clean washing machine lint trap

The person speaking in the video said many people don't know their washer has a lint trap and lint is collected over time.

He revealed it's important to clean it at least once a month to ensure your clothes are properly cleaned.

2. Clean dishwasher trap

The dishwasher also has a trap that collects any food on your dishes, he informed viewers.

He recommended cleaning it at least once a month to.

The best way to do so is by soaking it in water and white vinegar for at least an hour, he said.

3. Use glass cleaner

The home expert also suggested cleaning appliances with glass cleaner to ensure they shine and as a way to remove grimy fingerprints from them.

How much your appliances cost to run

Energy costs are expected to rise this summer as crude oil prices rise due to inflation and the war in Ukraine.

That means the cost of running your appliances could rise.

For your washing machine, the average cost per load of laundry at home works out to about 97 cents, according to the Simple Dollar.

Experts also say running your washer between 9pm and 4pm, when it's off peak usage hours, could also help you save.

As far as dishwashers, the average cost per kWh is around 13 cents, so if you run your dishwasher for one hour five days a week, it will only cost you around $1.17 for the week, per clean energy site Inspire.

If you are doing multiple loads a day or per week, it can quickly add up

Therefore, enhancing the performance of your machine will optimize output and help keep costs down.

