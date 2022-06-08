ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

I’m a home expert – three simple tricks to make your appliances last longer that’ll save you $100s

By Karina Mitchell
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A HOME expert has revealed three simple techniques to help you extend the life of your home appliances, while saving you hundreds of dollars over time.

They will also keep the essential at-home timesavers looking and performing their best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JZYe_0g4hSl5A00
Home expert Grovecollaborative says an easy way to keep your washer running smoothly is to clean the lint trap at least once a month Credit: TikTok/@grovecollaborative
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOCKu_0g4hSl5A00
Soaking the dishwasher trap in water and white vinegar will help your machine work more efficiently and save you Credit: TikTok/@grovecollaborative

TikTok account Grovecollaborative shared the tips to help you keep your home appliances humming.

The video posted last week has thousands of views and hundreds of likes as well as almost 50,000 followers.

Grove Collaborative offers more than 100 eco-friendly home essentials, including cleaning personal care and baby products.

In the video post, the TikTok experts suggested three things to try on your appliances.

1. Clean washing machine lint trap

The person speaking in the video said many people don't know their washer has a lint trap and lint is collected over time.

He revealed it's important to clean it at least once a month to ensure your clothes are properly cleaned.

2. Clean dishwasher trap

The dishwasher also has a trap that collects any food on your dishes, he informed viewers.

He recommended cleaning it at least once a month to.

The best way to do so is by soaking it in water and white vinegar for at least an hour, he said.

3. Use glass cleaner

The home expert also suggested cleaning appliances with glass cleaner to ensure they shine and as a way to remove grimy fingerprints from them.

How much your appliances cost to run

Energy costs are expected to rise this summer as crude oil prices rise due to inflation and the war in Ukraine.

That means the cost of running your appliances could rise.

For your washing machine, the average cost per load of laundry at home works out to about 97 cents, according to the Simple Dollar.

Experts also say running your washer between 9pm and 4pm, when it's off peak usage hours, could also help you save.

As far as dishwashers, the average cost per kWh is around 13 cents, so if you run your dishwasher for one hour five days a week, it will only cost you around $1.17 for the week, per clean energy site Inspire.

If you are doing multiple loads a day or per week, it can quickly add up

Therefore, enhancing the performance of your machine will optimize output and help keep costs down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMYyt_0g4hSl5A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohHwH_0g4hSl5A00

Here's a TikTok tip on how to save money on your water bill.

Plus, a tip on how to get ride of lice from your child's hair.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Appliances#Home#Grove Collaborative
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
shefinds

Experts Say This Is The Best Type Of Shampoo To Use If You Want Thicker Hair

Not all shampoos are created equal. While the right fit for your hair can be a total game-changer, the wrong ingredients can be detrimental to your hair and scalp health, which is why it’s so important to consider the type of products you’re using. If you don’t think twice about the bottle you grab in the hair care aisle, it may be time to reconsider—especially if you struggle with fine or thinning hair. For those who are looking for the best way to bring volume and life back to their hair, we’re here to help with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
CNET

6 Air Conditioning Tips to Keep Your Electric Bill Low This Summer

As summer approaches and temperatures rise, you may be feeling the heat already. And as you adjust the thermostat and start running the air conditioning again, you might notice your electric bill beginning to skyrocket. Luckily, we have a few tips to keep your home as comfortable as possible while...
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
482K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy