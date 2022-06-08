Whaley proposes $350 'inflation rebate' for Ohio families

Direct cash relief is Democratic candidate for governor Nan Whaley’s plan to help relieve working families of the continuing burden of inflation, a proposal she outlined during a stop in Toledo on Wednesday.

Outside the Lucas County Democratic Party headquarters, Ms. Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, shared more details on what a rebate plan might look like.

“With inflation being the way it is, the best thing that the state could do is put it back in the pockets of working families. We know where the squeeze is on inflation, it’s working families,” she said. “That $350 [per individual] or $700 a couple will make a big difference, especially this summer.”

In the coming weeks, the state of Ohio is expected to receive the second half of its American Rescue Plan funding from the federal government, in the form of more than $2.6 billion. Ms. Whaley wants to see that money go toward funding the rebate plan and placed much of the blame for inflation on corporations and politicians.

“This money is coming to Ohio no matter what…it’s really a question of how to best use it,” she said in response to a question about possible negative economic effects of a rebate. “I would say that the issue of inflation has a lot to do with record corporate profits, corporations being willing to do whatever they want because frankly, most of our government is in the pocket of them.”

She called on her opponent, incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, to embrace and act on the plan that she proposed. The DeWine campaign provided a statement in response to the proposal.

"Mayor Whaley cheered on President Biden and Democrats' reckless spending, which is directly responsible for the sky-high cost of living we are grappling with today,” the statement from DeWine campaign spokesman Tricia McLaughlin said.

“To alleviate the financial burden on Ohio families, Governor DeWine cut personal income taxes by $2.2 billion for all Ohioans while balancing the budget— putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking Ohioans. Ohio businesses and families are experiencing the lowest tax rate in more than 40 years,” she said.

Ms. Whaley said that her rebate plan would follow the same guidelines used by the federal government when stimulus checks were sent out last year to individuals making $75,000 or less and couples making $150,000 or less. She added that checks would go to 7.4 million Ohioans, around 89 percent of the state’s adult population, she said.

According to a recent report from Forbes, at least 10 states have already signed off on plans to provide direct relief to residents in the form of a tax rebate or one-time stimulus payment. Eligibility in each state varies based on income, employment, and tax filing status.

As prices of gas, groceries, and other goods continue to rise, Ms. Whaley called the payments “the first thing that we can do”, but didn’t go into much detail about what the long term fix might be. She added that the government must “pay really close attention” to inflation as the situation evolves.

Ms. Whaley will be on the ballot against Mr. DeWine in the Nov. 8 general election. Both were winners in Ohio’s May 3 primary elections.