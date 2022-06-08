ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

City council votes unanimously to transfer management of Dallas' classical music station to KERA

By Texas Public Radio
keranews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Texas’ classical radio station WRR just got a new lease on life, thanks to a Dallas city council vote this week. WRR was established more than a hundred years ago and is owned by...

www.keranews.org

Comments / 0

Related
dmagazine.com

The Dallas City Council Will Consider Firing City Manager T.C. Broadnax

The Dallas City Council will hold an executive session next week to evaluate the performance of City Manager T.C. Broadnax, which could result in his removal from office. Mayor Eric Johnson requested the executive session in a memo sent Friday. Council members Paula Blackmon, Gay Donnell Willis, and Cara Mendelsohn sent a separate memo calling for a special meeting after that session in which the full Council will “consider taking appropriate action related to the performance of the City Manager including discipline or removal.”
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Sources: Dallas city manager was asked to resign

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax may be on his way out after city council members requested a meeting to discuss "performance of the city manager including discipline or removal." On June 10, 2022, council members Cara Mendelsohn, Paula Blackmon, and Gay Willis submitted the request to the city secretary. Mayor Eric Johnson also requested an executive session.When asked for comment, Mendelsohn said, "Our citizens deserve better management than we have." She said there are multiple deficiencies, including the city's permit office and IT office.  Sources told CBS 11 that Broadnax was given until noon to resign,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Large Mixed-Use Development for Southern Dallas Announced

The kind of big, mixed-use development southern Dallas leaders have sought for years was announced this week. It will be adjacent to UNT Dallas near I-20 and Lancaster Road. Newly expanded Wheatland Road runs through the middle of the site. The University Hills development is the sort of thing that’s...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: March For Our Lives rally held in downtown Frisco

Approximately 150 residents took part in a March For Our Lives rally Saturday afternoon in downtown Frisco. The rally was held to raise awareness of gun violence in schools, and was organized by two Frisco ISD high school students, Shivani Jayaraj and Saanvi Mukkara. The rally in Frisco is one of many March For Our Lives rallies being held throughout the U.S. Saturday in the wake of the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and 2 teachers.
FRISCO, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial to expand Dallas highway for €119m

Spain’s Ferrovial, through its US subsidiary Webber, has won a €119m contract to widen a 15km section of the Dallas North Tollway from three to four lanes in each direction. Webber’s scope of work includes altering 22 bridges and upgrading overpasses, lighting, signage and building new on and...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kera#Classical Music#Politics Local#Wrr#The Dallas City Council#Texas Public Radio
wbap.com

During Heat Wave Dallas Residents Can Receive Free A/C Units

(WBAP/KLIF) — As temperatures soar into the triple digits, one North Texas county is offering much-needed relief. Dallas County Health and Human Services urges residents to apply for the county’s ‘Weatherization Assistance Program’. Christian Rosales represents the program, which delivers and installs free air conditioning systems...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CW33

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dallas ISD proposes $60,000 starting salary for new teachers

DALLAS — In an effort to attract new teachers, Dallas ISD is proposing a raise in starting salaries for new employees in the upcoming budget. School districts all across the Lone Star State have been approving raises or proposing them as a way to help alleviate shortages. Rosie Curts, a math teacher at W.H. Adamson High School, grew up in the Oak Cliff community.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the latest updates from 5 businesses at Legacy West in Plano

New restaurant concepts, luxury clothing brands and pet-friendly changes at Legacy Hall highlight the latest news happening at Plano’s popular mixed-use development that includes corporate offices, multifamily homes, retail shopping and eateries. 1. Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options is slated...
PLANO, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

Dogs, lawnmowers and BBQ: How inflation is impacting 3 Texas industries

DALLAS — Inflation is hitting so many parts of the country in multiple ways. The cost of gas, food and most other goods and services increased again in May, pushing inflation to a four-decade high. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from a year earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year...
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Developers provide update on Plano's Collin Creek redevelopment

Construction for the new Collin Creek development is continuing in Plano. On Friday, the development's project manager, Centurion American Vice President Rob Romo, told the Plano Star Courier that the underground garage at the former site of Collin Creek Mall has been excavated, with construction workers currently pouring concrete piers.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy