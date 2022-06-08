Solange Knowles’ Son Julez Teases First Rap Song On TikTok

Click here to read the full article.

Solange ’s son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., better known as Julez, dropped a snippet of his first rap song and shared it with his TikTok followers.

The 17-year-old raps: “I had to pack that heat/ she kept showing all the signs, but kept disturbing all my peace/ I’m trying to feed the game to ni**as, but they always think it’s sweet/ Just like Future said a while ago, the feds just did a sweep/ F**k the London drip, we gone get our clothes shipped out from Greece.”

Since its preview, the song has garnered mixed reactions on social media. One user tweeted , “this is not even that bad.”

Another person expressed , “You don’t see King Combs tryna be a “hood” rapper. That ni**a talk about fly sh*t, money, and girls. Ya know stuff he can relate to. Like Julez you’re Solange’s son and Beyoncé’s nephew. You better rap about the cranes in the sky and lemonade.”

“julez is turning out to be so interesting as a knowles but at the end of the day, that’s a kid still,” wrote another Twitter user. “I just hope he figure himself out before it gets too bad.”

Back in April, Juelz found himself in a bit of a scandal when his then-girlfriend Adore revealed to the world that she may have been expecting a child with him. Juelz quickly debunked baby rumors when he took to his Instagram account sharing now-deleted screenshots of text messages between them.

He shared one message from Adore that read, “Julezzzzzz tell them it’s fakeeeee, Pleaseeeeeeeeee.” Juelz then took to social media following up with a post that read: “Now usually I wouldn’t speak on this typa stuff but this time I’m not gonna let y’all drag my family for something that is fabricated. This text was from today, she wants y’all to know it’s fake.”

Adore responded with, “Now you tryna make it seem like I’m a liar, weird-ass boy TF.” Uploading a screenshot to her own Instagram story she added, “Don’t try to make it seem like I’m lying oddball, you know what I meant tryna make me look like a liar … no sir.” Since then, it has not been confirmed if the rumors are indeed true or false, but only time will tell. Juelz seems to have his eyes set on making music for now.