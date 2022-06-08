ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

Three-Star WR Kai Black commits to Iowa State

By Thomas_Turner
widerightnattylite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State has added their 8th commit to their 2023 recruiting class with the signing of Kai Black. He becomes the second WR to join the class, along with Michael Parkes. Black is a three-star from Urbandale,...

www.widerightnattylite.com

Related
cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State adds former Kansas QB as walk-on

Iowa State has added an unlikely piece to its 2022-23 men’s basketball roster. Conrad Hawley announced on Saturday he’s committed to joining Iowa State’s program this season. He is joining the program as a walk-on, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic. The thing that makes the Hawley addition...
IOWA STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Kansas QB Conrad Hawley Commits to Iowa State for Basketball

After not appearing in a game for Kansas football program, Conrad Hawley entered the transfer portal back in December after just one season. Hawley has now decided to switch over to the hardwood and is headed to Ames, Iowa to play basketball for Iowa State. This comes at quite the...
AMES, IA
widerightnattylite.com

Juco Transfer Oluwafunto Akinshilo Commits To Iowa State

After committing to Boise State on April 8th, Oluwafunto Akinshilo flipped his commitment to Iowa State. The Cyclones offered Akinshilo on May 30th and were able to steal him from the Broncos. Hailing from El Camino College in Lawndale, California, the JUCO transfer is listed at 6’5 and 310 pounds....
LAWNDALE, CA
widerightnattylite.com

This Weekend’s Football Recruits Visiting Ames

Purchase is a 4-star edge rusher who contains a lot of talent. He sets the edge well and rarely misses tackles in the open field. The most impressive part of Purchase’s game is his ability to overpower a lineman and use his speed to move past him. To have the ability to do either is very impressive. Blake’s brother Myles is also a cornerback at Iowa State University.
AMES, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Softball Gives Up 9-Spot to Rockets; Baseball Suspended in Saydel

Another big inning for the Pella softball team given up on defense kicked off the festivities as the Dutch left the Little Hawkeye Conference circuit Thursday, falling to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14-7. A nine-run first for the Rockets buried the Dutch in a hole they couldn’t dig themselves out of, despite having...
PELLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tornado Watch for Southwest and West-Central Iowa Counties

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the following 23 counties in southwest and west-central Iowa until 10:00 p.m. Forecasters say scattered thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon through this evening, and may linger overnight. Some of these storms could be severe through this evening, with large hail the primary threat, but strong winds and a few tornadoes are also possible.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Ankeny Beats and Eats Summer Series Begins Today

(Ankeny, Iowa) -- The weekly Beats and Eats series in Ankeny begins today. The event will include live music, food trucks, a beer tent, and more. The Thursday evening series runs from 5:30-7:30 every week through July at the Ankeny Market and Pavilion. Tonight's opening event will include live music...
ANKENY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

MedPharm Iowa rebrands as Bud & Mary’s Cannabis, plans expansions

Bud & Mary's Cannabis, with plans to invest more than $10 million into its existing cannabis production facility on Des Moines’ east side. The expansion will allow for a threefold increase in cannabis production for the Iowa program to meet increasing patient needs, and will add at least 20 new jobs, the company said in a release. Additionally, Bud & Mary's will launch a new cultivation and production facility in Michigan in the second half of 2022, as well as open a new dispensary in Michigan this summer. The company also plans to expand its existing Colorado production late this year. The name change reflects the Iowa-owned and -operated company’s growth in Iowa, Colorado and Michigan, while also honoring the legacy of the family-owned business. The company remains solely owned by Chris Nelson, whose family separately owns Kemin Industries, a global ingredients company based in Des Moines. R.W. "Bud" Nelson and his wife, Mary Nelson, founded Kemin in 1961. Chris Nelson said the name change was not the result of a merger or other similar transaction. Instead, the change is meant to better serve the company as it grows. Iowa's medical cannabis program has grown significantly. As of May, there are more than 10,000 registered patients, with more than 500 new medical cards being added every month. The Des Moines production facility expansion is expected to be complete in early 2023. More information about the company can be found on its new website.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
98.1 KHAK

400 Jobs Canceled As Eastern Iowa Processor Stops Expansion

A major meat processor in Eastern Iowa has stopped its latest expansion that was set to bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Back in March, Iowa Premium announced its plans to replace its current factory in Tama with a bigger one. This new facility would hire 400 more employees, bringing its total employment to 1,200 people. This new facility would also double the Iowa Premium’s production capacity.
TAMA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Waterloo Burger Joint Expands To Major Midwest City

One of the best burger joints in the Cedar Valley has plans to expand outside of Iowa. Last fall, we shared with you that a popular food truck would be getting its very own storefront. Big Head Burger opened its brick-and-mortar location on September 16th, 2021. Big Head Burger has...
WATERLOO, IA
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Inmate Has Escaped Twice in Two Months

Austin Wheeler of Indianola was in a transitional center (typically a facility that is used for drug or alcohol rehabilitation and then release back into the public) in the Fort Dodge area before March 27 of this year. Court documents obtained by KCCI say that Wheeler, 20, simply signed himself...
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Mystery of the missing dinosaur in Des Moines has been solved

DES MOINES, Iowa — TheJurassic mystery in Beaverdale is solved. Turns out it was an honest mistake." KCCI first told you about this missing Triceratops earlier this week. The owner said someone stole the dino in the evening. It was popular with families and kids in the Beaverdale neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA

