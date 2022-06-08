Gooseberry Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels

The Rhode Island Department of Health on Wednesday afternoon recommended closing Gooseberry Beach in Newport for swimming because of high bacteria levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

