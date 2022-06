Raymond C. Harthun, age 85 of Dent, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. He was born November 11, 1936, to Andrew and Edna (Ellingson) Harthun in Star Lake Township, Minnesota. At a young age, Ray began working for farmers and in road construction. He did this for a few years and in 1956 began his milk hauling business. For 45 years he owned and operated Ray’s Milk Hauling, retiring in 2001. Raymond loved his business and enjoyed the customers and friends he met over the years. He also spent 29 years serving as a volunteer in the Dent Fire Department.

DENT, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO