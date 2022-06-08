Commanders coordinator has a right to be wrong

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and I disagree on his recent tweets over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And, that's fine. The essence of America is disagreeing with leaders, whether it's a tea tax or solar panel tariffs.

As French philosopher Voltaire supposedly said, "I disagree with what you have to say, sir, but I will defend, to the death, your right to say it."

That said, Del Rio better shape up that under-performing defense this fall and his own play-calling or recent remarks will be on his Commanders tombstone. Forget vanilla ice cream. Political remarks prove fatal in this town.

"Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning," Del Rio tweeted, "and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ??? #CommonSense"

At least Del Rio didn't hide afterwards like many public figures. He was scheduled to talk after the team's OTA on Wednesday and doubled down on his comments rather than soften or sidetrack.

"I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed," Del Rio said, "businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal."

Sorry, that wasn't a little "dust-up." It was a full-scale civil insurrection that led to the deaths of three U.S. Capitol police officers and four protestors. Seven caskets are more than a disagreement.

Del Rio is free to say how he feels. Facts don't seem to be in vogue anymore. It's like saying the Commanders defense is pretty good when it was mostly awful last season. Accountability is your grandfather's politics. Today's system is just shouting louder than others.

Athletes and coaches should be free to do more than bounce a ball. They're citizens like the rest of us. To say "stick to sports" belittles them. They're entitled to their opinion.

And so is Del Rio. I would rather he double down on his thoughts than walk them back with a meek press release written by lawyers that says nothing. (See: Mickelson, Phil.)

But that doesn't mean Del Rio's right. And, the last thing the Commanders need is controversial tweets. If Del Rio wants to run for office or take a TV commentator job, go for it. But taking a stand on a major issue requires more than a tweet. Otherwise, it's just popping off.

"Cherish those who seek the truth, but beware of those who find it," said Voltaire.

And those who wish to deny it.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter: @Snide_Remarks .