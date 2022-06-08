ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Orangutan attacks man at a zoo in shocking viral video

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6yEs_0g4hPweY00

A video of an orangutan grabbing a man through the bars of a cage has caught the eye of 18 million people on Twitter.

The viral video emerged on Tuesday after several Twitter accounts circulated it. In the video, a man is shown approaching an orangutan enclosure with his arms out as if to grab the primate.

What seems like a cute moment between a human and ape suddenly takes a turn for the terrifying as the orangutan, named Tina, quickly grabs the t-shirt of the man and pulls him toward the enclosure.

The man can be seen panicking and yelling while trying to escape Tina's grasp.

Another person tried to assist the man but the orangutan moved its grasp from the t-shirt to the man's leg, making it difficult for him to run.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The two men tried to hit and kick the primate, seemingly in the hopes it would let go, but the orangutan held on tightly.

The video ends before the situation is resolved.

According to reports from news outlet Suarariau.id the video was filmed on Monday at the Kasang Kulim Zoo in Riau, Indonesia.

The man in the video was identified as 19-year-old Hasan Arifin who violated the zoo's rules by trespassing over the guard rail at the enclosure.

Arifin later apologized to the Kasang Kulim Zoo, saying: "I apologize to the Kasang Kulim Zoo for crossing the fence and I apologize for the viral video."

Managers at the zoo said the orangutans are usually docile but they have looked to leadership to determine what to do next.

Viewers of the viral video poked fun at the encounter.

"Me trying to hold on to last drop motivation left in me to complete my assignments before midnight," a Twitter user joked.

"I’m laughing at how the orangutan just thumps the other dude trying to help lmao," one wrote .

"This is an ad for tshirts that don’t rip, even when you are getting dragged by an orangutan," another Twitter user said.

Orangutans are five to seven times stronger than humans and can lift up to 500 pounds. While they are typically not aggressive toward humans, they can still pose a threat.

The primates are considered one of the most sophisticated and intelligent of the apes. They are currently considered critically endangered.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 16

Bill
3d ago

“Idiot climbs over guardrail meant for safety and is grabbed”

Reply(1)
23
Laura Olsen
2d ago

he's probably tired of living in a cage.wouldn't you?

Reply
10
Related
AdrianaS

‘Mystery Animal’ Dropped At Humane Society, Workers Clueless As To What ‘It’ Is

A huge ball of fur was dropped off at the Central Missouri Humane Society by someone. On first sight, it was difficult to identify what was beneath the tangle of hair. The individual who abandoned the pet said it had been discovered in a small dog bed at a local supermarket. Workers at the shelter began working right away to assist this little one and figure out who was hiding under all that matted hair.
Whiskey Riff

Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hasan Arifin
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#The Zoo#Orangutans#The Kasang Kulim Zoo
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRC

Zoo calls off search for missing baby animal, says it is likely dead

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS Newspath/FOX 2/WJBK/NNS/WKRC) - The Detroit Zoo is expending its search for center's missing baby wallaby. The zoo said it had "exhausted every resource" in its search for the missing Joey, but "nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby." "At this point, after so...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
The Independent

Chinese man files for divorce after paternity tests reveal all three daughters are not his

A man in China is seeking to end his marriage of 16 years after paternity tests revealed he was not the biological father of the three daughters he raised.The 45-year-old man, identified by his surname Chen, went ahead with the paternity tests after he grew suspicious of his wife’s behaviour, South China Morning Post reported, citing China Jiangxi Radio and TV Station.“None of them was my own child,” said Mr Chen in an interview with the station.Mr Chen, who is a resident of eastern China’s Jiangxi province, said he used to work away from home but maintained a close...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy