ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why June 30 Is a Key Date in Watson’s Sexual Misconduct Cases

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuLGX_0g4hPvlp00

Roger Goodell recently said that the league is “nearing the end of the investigation,” but no timeline was provided on when a ruling would be issued.

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org .

Two of the many questions facing the NFL and Browns are whether Deshaun Watson will play this season and when fans will know the answer.

Cleveland traded for Watson in March and signed him to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million . But there’s a twist to the highest guaranteed contract ever— a clause was built into the contract where Watson will lose only $55,556 for every game he’s suspended this season.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently said that the league is “nearing the end of the investigation,” but no timeline was provided on when the disciplinary officer would issue a ruling. It turns out, though, that there is a key date that could play a role in when the decision will come.

June 30.

According to Sports Illustrated ’s Albert Breer , this is the deadline for pretrial discovery in the 24 active civil lawsuits the quarterback is facing. Breer wrote that “in the 2020 CBA, the NFL ceded the initial decision-making on discipline to a neutral arbitrator. And if you’re thinking like an ex-U.S. district court judge would, it stands to reason that you’d want as much information as possible before rendering a decision.” Breer’s guess is that the decision will likely come in July.

The two dozen active civil lawsuits Watson is facing detail graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.” The latest detailed that Watson masturbated and ejaculated on the plaintiff without her consent .

Watson has denied all allegations against him, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges . However, the lawsuits and reports keep growing.

On Tuesday, The New York Times published a bombshell report on the quarterback, finding that the 26-year-old booked sessions with at least 66 different women for massage therapy sessions in the span of 17 months. Additionally, the Times ’ Jenny Vrentas revealed that a Houston-based spa and the Texans “enabled” Watson’s massage habit, specifically that the franchise provided nondisclosure agreements and facilities for his sessions .

The 23rd active petition filed early last week not only detailed sexual misconduct but also asserts that A New U Salon Spa “provided” women for Watson. “Dionne Louis, the owner of the spa, facilitated massages for Watson and knew Watson was attempting to have sex with them,” it says. According to Cash App receipts and text messages included in the petition documents, “Watson paid Dionne Louis at least five thousand dollars for Louis’s ‘work.’”

The quarterback appeared to respond to the Times ’ report in an Instagram story posted Tuesday as he quoted the song “Rich Off Pain.” He included the lyrics, “See, the blogs can’t break me down, see, I’m the voice, I don’t reply. But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah.” He proceeded to make his Twitter account private on Wednesday.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson Investigation Gets A New Update

NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave new insight into the current state of the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against the new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. With the number of allegations growing, Rapoport says the investigation could come to a verdict in the coming weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Mina Kimes took the Browns to task over Deshaun Watson investigation

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes slammed the Browns for failing to properly investigate the Deshaun Watson situation the way Jenny Vrentas did in her reporting. “The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would move on.”. This is how ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes laid the...
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s shaky on-field moment amid controversy

Deshaun Watson remains a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns despite the controversies surrounding him, and it is going to take an extraordinary effort from him to mentally block out the thought of his off-the-field issues and just play football. During a practice session with the Browns, Watsons showed some cracks in his game, including this pass he threw that got picked by safety John Johnson III.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Interested In Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

The New Orleans Saints have been quite aggressive this offseason when it comes to signing free agents, and they're not done yet. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints have brought in linebacker Joe Schobert for a visit. Schobert, 28, spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Washington Examiner

ESPN has failed to get out of politics

ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro talked a big game about making the network less political and focusing on the power of sports to unite people. But ESPN has remained the same cesspool of liberal politics under his watch that it was before he took over in 2018. ESPN’s Sarah Spain declared...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Roger Goodell
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

74K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy