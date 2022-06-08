ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Hoops: Dreamville & Wilson Announce Return of The Chi-League

By Christopher Smith
 3 days ago

Source: Wilson / Wilson

The legendary summer basketball league that has given birth to numerous elite basketball players in Chicago is continuing its comeback thanks to a major sporting goods company and Dreamville .
On Wednesday (June 8th), it was announced that the iconic pro-am basketball league that was once a highlight of the summer season in the Windy City is returning to the courts as the Dreamville Chi-League Powered By Wilson . The official game ball supplier of the NBA and the WNBA is teaming up with the famous label and entertainment brand to sponsor the league which will feature both notable pro players from the NBA and leagues overseas in addition to former collegiate standouts and local legends. Gatorade will also serve as a co-sponsor of the league.

“Last year’s Chi-League was a tremendous success, showcasing local basketball talent and bringing the city of Chicago together through sport,” said Wilson Sporting Goods General Manager Kevin Murphy in the press release. “We’re always happy to give back and produce events in the city Wilson has called home since 1914. Continuing our partnership with Dreamville, we know this year’s extended schedule featuring both men and women will truly be something special.”

The new league will feature eight teams who will compete in a three-week single-elimination game tournament that will start on August 13th with games played on the following two Saturdays. There will be a play-in tournament held for teams looking to qualify taking place on August 6th. There will be a men’s and women’s division, and all games will be held at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

The partnership will also see Wilson and Dreamville organize and host community engagement programs in Chicago with local YMCA chapters as part of a national commitment to the organization. Wilson will also celebrate the various communities of Chicago by releasing limited edition Dreamville merchandise throughout the month of August. “Last season was the best pro-am I’ve been a part of, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what’s in store for this season,” said Antoine Walker, Chi-League Coach, and three-time NBA All-Star in the press release. “The history of this league is something to be celebrated and I’m proud to see its continued success.”

