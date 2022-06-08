ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Former Sacramento police chief named to team reviewing Texas mass shooting response

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QAShu_0g4hPlBn00

Former Sacramento police chief and county inspector general Rick Braziel was among nine experts tapped Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice to probe the law enforcement response to the mass shooting last month that killed 21 people including 19 students at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Braziel served as Sacramento’s police chief from 2008 to 2012 and as the watchdog overseeing the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office from December 2015 to November 2018. He now runs a locally based public safety consulting firm, Braziel Consulting Inc., according to the firm’s website and Braziel’s LinkedIn page.

The Justice Department and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday named Braziel and eight others to a team of experts that will conduct a “critical incident review” of the response .

Officers with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department responded to Robb Elementary School, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos allegedly shot dead 19 students and two teachers in a pair of adjoined classrooms on May 24.

The two local law enforcement agencies in the city west of San Antonio have faced immense criticism in the days following the shooting, as the official narrative of the shooting and police response relayed by authorities has repeatedly changed.

Texas Department of Public Safety authorities now say local police waited nearly 80 minutes before confronting the gunman, and that students inside the school repeatedly called 911 to plead for help while officers waited.

“The review team will carry out a number of critical steps, including developing a complete incident reconstruction, reviewing relevant documents (e.g., manuals, policies, videos, photos), conducting site visits, and interviewing a wide variety of stakeholders, including law enforcement, government officials, school officials, witnesses, families of the victims, and community members,” the Justice Department said in a Wednesday news release.

The team will then issue a final report on its findings.

Braziel also served on a Justice Department panel that conducted a critical incident review of the December 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino , a mass shooting in which a married couple killed 14 people at the Inland Regional Center before fleeing and being killed in a shootout with police. That report, 162 pages, was released in September 2016.

The team of experts named by Garland to review the response includes active and retired local law enforcement leaders.

Braziel during his time as inspector general became involved in a feud with Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, who locked Braziel out of Sheriff’s Office buildings and the jail. Braziel’s contract ended in November 2018, and the county did not renew it.

Mark Evenson, who filled Sacramento County’s inspector general position in December 2019 after a more than yearlong vacancy, resigned this February . The position remains vacant.

Comments / 1

Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Is it legal to break car windows to help a child inside?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When temperatures reach triple-digits, it’s important to remember that leaving someone in a car can be dangerous — even for a short amount of time. In California, it is legal for someone to break a car window to rescue a child or pet...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
San Bernardino, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Sacramento News & Review

Man who committed a series of rapes in homeless camps along Sacramento’s American River found guilty

The extreme vulnerability people face in an outdoor existence was on grim display last month, after a Sacramento jury convicted 40-year-old Layman McFadden of brutally attacking three different women who lived in encampments along the American River Parkway. McFadden, who was also on the streets, established a position of trust with his victims in order to get close to them – only to strangle and violently rape each over the course of two years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Braziel Consulting Inc#The Justice Department#Robb Elementary School
FOX40

Solano County student injures 3 others at school

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a student at Tolenas Acadamy injured three other students Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the academy on Tolenas Road in unincorporated Fairfield after getting a call around 10:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 14-year-old student stabbed another teen with a sharp piece of […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sac PD investigating Friday morning stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday morning the Sacramento Police Department reported to a call of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North B Street, according to police. Police said that when they arrived on scene a man was suffering from at least one stab wound. He was then transported to an area hospital […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

10K+
Followers
756
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy