Stunning new video shows violent crash involving 2 Atlanta police cruisers

ATLANTA — Exclusive new video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows two Atlanta police cruisers slam into each other at a southwest Atlanta intersection as they were responding to a robbery and shooting call.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones got the video from a woman who said that an out-of-control cruiser was seconds from hitting her and her children.

Both cars crashed into Milan Johnson’s yard on Sims and Arthur streets Tuesday night around 7 p.m. Johnson and her children had both just walked inside the home.

“Soon as we got in the house and I closed the door, we heard a big loud boom,” Johnson said. “Crash. Me and the kids fell on the floor because we didn’t know what it was.”

Video shows one cruiser blow through a stop sign and get T-boned by another, causing it to flip over in the yard.

One officer ran to check on his upside-down co-worker who was dangling behind the wheel. Both officers only had minor injuries.

“It was horrifying, because that could have been us,” Johnson said.

Police said that the crash happened after a man called 911 and said he was following someone who had robbed him. The robber started shooting at the victim. Officers said they tried to converge on the gunman and that’s when the two units collided.

Johnson said it was clear that the officer in the cruiser that flipped was clearly at fault.

“If she didn’t run the stop sign, it never would have happened,” Johnson said. “One second later, that could have been me and the kids. I’m glad that we got in the house just in time.”

The crash is still under investigation. The officers’ names have not been released.

