ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Stunning new video shows violent crash involving 2 Atlanta police cruisers

By Tom Jones, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECQQV_0g4hP7A600

ATLANTA — Exclusive new video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows two Atlanta police cruisers slam into each other at a southwest Atlanta intersection as they were responding to a robbery and shooting call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Jones got the video from a woman who said that an out-of-control cruiser was seconds from hitting her and her children.

Both cars crashed into Milan Johnson’s yard on Sims and Arthur streets Tuesday night around 7 p.m. Johnson and her children had both just walked inside the home.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Soon as we got in the house and I closed the door, we heard a big loud boom,” Johnson said. “Crash. Me and the kids fell on the floor because we didn’t know what it was.”

Video shows one cruiser blow through a stop sign and get T-boned by another, causing it to flip over in the yard.

One officer ran to check on his upside-down co-worker who was dangling behind the wheel. Both officers only had minor injuries.

“It was horrifying, because that could have been us,” Johnson said.

Police said that the crash happened after a man called 911 and said he was following someone who had robbed him. The robber started shooting at the victim. Officers said they tried to converge on the gunman and that’s when the two units collided.

Johnson said it was clear that the officer in the cruiser that flipped was clearly at fault.

“If she didn’t run the stop sign, it never would have happened,” Johnson said. “One second later, that could have been me and the kids. I’m glad that we got in the house just in time.”

The crash is still under investigation. The officers’ names have not been released.

Suspect involved in Cobb County golf course killing is facing death penalty Decision were made regarding his trial Wednesday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Off-duty cop shot at NW Atlanta gas station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating why a man, who identified himself as an off-duty Henry County police officer, was shot while leaving a northwest Atlanta gas station. Police said officers went to Grady Memorial Hospital at around 1:24 a.m. on Saturday where a man went for treatment of a...
ATLANTA, GA
timesnewsexpress.com

Georgia restaurant shooting leaves 3 hospitalized, police hunt suspect

Three people in Georgia were shot at a DeKalb County restaurant Friday night. When police arrived at the scene, they found three wounded victims, who were later rushed to the hospital. The condition of the three wounded men, ranged from serious to critical, according to WAGA. The investigation is ongoing...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police officers involved in Rayshard Brooks' arrest, death sue city

ATLANTA - Two Atlanta Police Department officers involved in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 are suing the city of Atlanta and former city officials for the violations of their constitutional rights and false arrest. The Atlanta Police Department first fired Garrett Rolfe, then later reinstated him with...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Milan, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest 2 armed teens accused in Atlanta car break-ins

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested two teenagers armed with handguns accused of breaking into cars. Police say on June 4, officers in the area of Marietta Boulevard and Huff Road came upon a vehicle that had been reported stolen. According to police, the driver fled when they saw the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video of Buckhead shooting response released by Atlanta police

ATLANTA - A video released by the Atlanta Police Department on Friday is giving new perspective into a shooting that left damage at a popular Buckhead retail shop. A man has since been arrested and charged. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3100 block of Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Tv News#Shooting#Channel 2 Action News#Wsb Tv
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

McDonald’s employee accused of shooting, critically wounding manager arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s worker accused of shooting and critically wounding a manager last week has been arrested. Investigators say Christopher Jean-Pierre, 21, shot his manager during an argument on Monday. Atlanta Police say the manager was involved in a dispute with Jean-Pierre earlier in the day and he was asked to leave. Investigators say Jean-Pierre later returned, confronted the manager, and shot her.
ATLANTA, GA
daystech.org

Game of pool turns violent in VR | Times Georgian

Three have been arrested after an early Friday morning bar struggle in Villa Rica. Villa Rica Police Department officers have been dispatched to a Villa Rica bar in reference to an energetic struggle very early Friday morning. Sergeant Spencer Crawford responded to Cinema Tavern, 200 West Montgomery Street, in Villa...
VILLA RICA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
154K+
Followers
110K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy