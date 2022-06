SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – People living in a Spokane Valley home had to call in the fire department when they failed to put out flames that started in their basement. There were two adults and four children in the house Wednesday night. They noticed a strange smell and smoke coming from the basement. The homeowner brought the garden hose down and begun attacking the fire which started under a desk.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO