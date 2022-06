A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lake Louise Elementary School paraeducator KC Simpson. KC has been with the district for 28 years. After relocating from Hawaii, KC noticed a change in her young daughter who was adapting to a new environment at Lake City Elementary School. KC began volunteering at school to support her daughter emotionally and connect with teachers but soon found herself becoming an integral part of the Lake City family. She then became a paraeducator for Lake City for 12 years before transitioning to Lake Louise in 2006.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO