Museum to host English country dance classes

HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum will host free English country dance classes Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the museum’s Lecture Gallery.

Participants will learn popular English country dances of the late 18th and early 19th centuries seen on such television shows as “Bridgerton” and “Pride and Prejudice.” Classes will last 30-45 minutes and will begin at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The classes will be taught by dance instructors Ruth and Frans Verbunt. Dancers may wear historical costumes to feel even more like an early American if they choose.

Dancing was a social activity enjoyed by most colonists and early Americans, and participants will learn not only the dances but also social skills and practices of the time.

All ages are welcome, and no experience is necessary.