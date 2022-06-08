'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response

Arnulfo Reyes, one of the surviving victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Tex., said local police are “cowards” who should have moved to subdue the shooter sooner that they did.

Reyes, a 3 rd and 4 th grade teacher at the school, remains hospitalized after taking multiple bullets during the attack that killed all 11 students in his classroom.

Reyes made the comments during an interview with ABC News, and he said he was “destroyed” by what he saw while he spent 77 grueling minutes in the adjoining classrooms with the shooter while police waited just outside in the hall.

“I will not let these children and my coworkers die in vain. I will not. I will go to the end of the world to not let my students die in vain,” Reyes said during the interview. “I will go to the end of the world to make sure things get changed.”

In all, 19 3 rd and 4 th grade students were murdered that day along with two teachers, with several others sustaining gunshot injuries at the hands of the 18-year-old shooter, who was also eventually killed by law enforcement at the scene.

“They sit there and did nothing for our community,” Reyes said. “They took a long time to go in. … I will never forgive them.”