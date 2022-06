Wedding season is in full swing, and couples are on the hunt for wedding accessories to make their big day special. Former Bachelorette and "Off the Vine" podcast host Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is engaged to Jason Tartick, is well aware of this. She was proposed to (in a super-adorable way) in May 2021, and as part of her wedding-planning journey, Bristowe has teamed up with Amazon Handmade to assemble a collection of handcrafted goods from international artisans and makers that she's eyeing for herself.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO