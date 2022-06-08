ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘That boy’s going to play for LSU one day’ CHS Baseball Alum heads down the road

By Aileen Hnatiuk
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, LA. – “That’s my dream school. There’s nothing else to say, plus it’s 20 or 30 minutes down the road,” said CHS Alum and LSU Baseball signee DJ Primeaux.

DJ Primeaux is headed to LSU next month to play under head coach Jay Johnson. Something he always wished for as a kid.

“You think about it, you grow up going to the games and stuff and you never really think, ‘Oh yeah, this could happen.’ Then one day it does happen and your breath is taken away. I mean, it’s really cool,” said Primeaux.

The Central High School alum signed his National Letter of Intent in November of 2021, but his mother always knew he’d grown up to be a baseball player.

“Ball was his first word as a baby. So we were like, Oh, that’s interesting. It’s just been a wonderful adventure. We are just so proud of him. I had a neighbor and she used to tell us when DJ was about eight or nine-years-old, she said ‘That boys can play for LSU one day,’ and I wish she was still around because I could tell her she was right,” said DJ’s mother, Linda Primeaux.

Photo credit: Linda Primeaux

“On the mound I kind of feel like I’m an angry person on the mound. I talk trash to myself, to them in my head, but I don’t say it to them. I don’t really talk trash to the other team, but I talk to them in my head. In real life, I’m just kind of reserved,” said Primeaux.

The left handed pitcher throws a fastball in the mid 80’s and can also play outfield.. However, it wasn’t until his Junior year when things started clicking on the field.

“I always threw pretty hard for my age, but the mental aspect of it and like me actually being a pitcher, I felt like I was a thrower before my junior year,” said Primeaux.

