Police find missing 5-year-old girl in Greenwood

UPDATE: The Greenwood Police Department said Khaliyah was found safe.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help searching for a missing 5-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers are searching for the area of Booker Street and Sullivan Street for Khaliyah.

Police said Khaliyah was last seen wearing a t-shirt with flowers on it, and blue shorts with a skirt over it. She has dreads in her hair.

Khaliyah also goes by the nickname “Princess”.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office Bloodhound Team, the Greenwood Fire Department, Greenwood County EMS are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information about Khaliyah’s whereabouts or who sees Khaliyah is asked to call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.