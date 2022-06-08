ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Draymond's mom Mary Babers-Green calls Celtics 'ridiculous' for 'crying' after Game 2

By Alex Espinoza
 3 days ago

Listening to Mary Babers-Green, there’s no secret where Draymond got his fire from.

Mama Green was bringing all the hot takes with 95.7 The Game's “The Morning Roast” Wednesday ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics. Draymond Green has been in the crosshairs of attention following his intense Game 2 , where some thought he deserved a second technical after he dangled his feet over Celtics guard Jaylen Brown’s head while the two were tangled on the floor.

After the game, Brown said he thought it was an “illegal play” that warranted a tech – and therefore an ejection for Green.

“Them crying was just ridiculous because they are supposedly are the tough guys,” Babers-Green said. “So if you're a tough guy, why you crying when somebody gets tough with you? Just play the game. Just go ahead and play the game.”

Watching her son ruffle feathers is nothing new for Babers-Green, who raised Draymond in gritty Saginaw, Michigan. Babers-Green has been an outspoken member of Dub Nation since her son joined the squad in 2012, but it’s not any easier watching 32-year-old Draymond roar his way around the floor.

“The older I get, Dray gives me anxiety,” Babers-Green said. “But it's who is, I'm used to it. It's nothing new. It's who he's been since he was 6 years old. He’s the same guy. That’s Draymond. If he doesn’t think the game is tough enough, he’ll go into character.”

Draymond also talked a lot of trash to his former fan Grant WIlliams in Game 2 while getting tangled up with Jayson Tatum. But he set the tone of the game on the opening possession, when he forced a jump ball 11 seconds into the game that led to the Celtics’ first turnover of 19 on the evening.

“I thought he did great. It’s physical. We look at basketball today and they’ll say, ‘Oh, basketball is soft.’ But then when you play tough it’s ‘Ah, he’s doing this, he’s doing that.’ I thought it was great. Keep doing it. I liked it. Somebody gotta do it.”

