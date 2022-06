AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are looking into a shooting at an Augusta apartment complex. Deputies were called around 2 p.m. Thursday to the Landings at 237, an apartment complex off Wrightsboro Road, near North Leg. Witnesses say several shots were fired. One person was injured. We do not know that person’s identity or condition. […]

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO