ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

ADL: Racist flyers in Bristol from Neo-Nazi group

By Greg Little
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxAfL_0g4hMgJR00

Bristol, Conn(WTIC Radio) -Flyers discovered on Ohio Drive in Bristol by Public Woks Crews are from the New England Nationalist Social Club a racist, anti Semitic and intolerant group, said Stacey Sobel, Regional Director of the ADL, the Anti Defamation League.

"They're a Neo-Nazi group based in Boston. We have seen incursions into many Connecticut towns, including Killingworth, East Hartford, West Hartford, Trumbull, Westbrook, Hamden and now Bristol."

Sobel said the Nationalist Social Club seeks to form "an underground network of white men who are willing to fight against their perceived enemies through localized direct action. They espouse racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance via the internet, propaganda distribution and the use of graffiti."

In the last four years, Sobel said the ADL has seen a twenty-fold increase in white supremacist propaganda, adding they instill fear and anxiety.

Sobel said it's important for people to report this type of behavior she describes as concerning, scary and intimidating.

Sobel also said the ADL is working with schools and communities and the FBI to make sure these activities are tracked and addressed.

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

Hundreds rally in Connecticut for ‘March for our Lives’

HARTFORD, Conn. and NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Across Connecticut, hundreds of people came together Saturday as a part of a national effort demanding Congress to act on gun control after recent mass shootings claimed countless lives.  The group, March for Our Lives, organized protests in more than 450 cities throughout the country, including Washington D.C. […]
HARTFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | White Supremacy Is A Cancer And Connecticut Has It, Too

After COVID struck, a couple of long-time married residents of Bristol replaced gym visits with walks through town. Along the way, they added trash pickup to their regimen, because they’re good citizens. On Monday’s walk, they stumbled across white supremacy recruitment flyers tossed onto driveways in the northeast part of town.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut dog up for national Hero Dog award

MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Hamden, CT
City
Westbrook, CT
Bristol, CT
Society
City
Killingworth, CT
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
Register Citizen

Former cop and state police spokesperson hired as Tolland town manager

TOLLAND — Former Hartford deputy police chief and state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection spokesperson Brian Foley has been hired as the next town manager. Foley will start the job on June 27. He is best known as a spokesperson for Hartford Police under then Chief James...
TOLLAND, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Adl#Fbi#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Ohio Drive#Semitic#Neo Nazi#Audacy
WTNH

Wallingford police offer $1K reward leading to arrest of vandal

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police are offering a reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of a vandal in the town. The Veteran’s Memorial, located at Dutton Park on North Main Street, has been vandalized twice. The Wallingford Police Department said the memorial honors those who fought for our country […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Warrant: Facebook Posts Fueled Shooting

Those words helped lead to the arrest of a 19-year-old New Haven man for allegedly shooting a gun outside of a preschool in the direction of an apartment complex in retaliation against people who made Facebook posts mocking the recent murder of a fellow gang member. Those details are laid...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Eyewitness News

Student’s cell phone mistaken for gun at Southington High School

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A cellphone mistaken for a gun put Southington High School into “secure school mode” on Thursday. According to Principal Michael Crocco, a student reported to staff that they saw what they thought was a gun on another student. The Southington Police Department responded to...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police probe 2 shootings in 4 hours

HARTFORD — City police said they are investigating two shootings in four hours, one of which is believed to have been an accident. Both victims survived, police said Friday. The first shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Ashford Street in the city’s North End. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
WDBO

Man’s body found in Connecticut home 14 months after death, police say

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut police are investigating after they discovered the body of a man who died more than a year ago in an East Haven home. Police said the death of the man, William Auger, 92, was not reported to authorities until this week, the Connecticut Post reported. Augur reportedly died in April 2021, the newspaper reported.
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford PD investigates ‘accidental’ shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting early on Friday morning. Just after 1 a.m., police said they were dispatched to a home on Kelsey Street on a report of a person who had been shot. The victim was a woman in her mid-thirties, with a nonfatal gunshot wound according to police […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Power Out in Downtown Waterbury: Mayor

Power is out in downtown Waterbury, according to Mayor Neil O'Leary. He posted on Facebook that there is an underground transformer fire between Exchange Place and Phoenix Avenue. Eversource is reporting 182 power outages in Waterbury as of 3:15 p.m.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Gov. Lamont makes Juneteenth a state holiday

(WTNH) – On Friday, Connecticut officially made Juneteenth a legal state holiday. Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americas. The bill signing took place in New London. Watch the video above for the full story.
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy