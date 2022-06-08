ADL: Racist flyers in Bristol from Neo-Nazi group

Bristol, Conn(WTIC Radio) -Flyers discovered on Ohio Drive in Bristol by Public Woks Crews are from the New England Nationalist Social Club a racist, anti Semitic and intolerant group, said Stacey Sobel, Regional Director of the ADL, the Anti Defamation League.

"They're a Neo-Nazi group based in Boston. We have seen incursions into many Connecticut towns, including Killingworth, East Hartford, West Hartford, Trumbull, Westbrook, Hamden and now Bristol."

Sobel said the Nationalist Social Club seeks to form "an underground network of white men who are willing to fight against their perceived enemies through localized direct action. They espouse racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance via the internet, propaganda distribution and the use of graffiti."

In the last four years, Sobel said the ADL has seen a twenty-fold increase in white supremacist propaganda, adding they instill fear and anxiety.

Sobel said it's important for people to report this type of behavior she describes as concerning, scary and intimidating.

Sobel also said the ADL is working with schools and communities and the FBI to make sure these activities are tracked and addressed.

