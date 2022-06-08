ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two L.A. County deputies injured in Pico Rivera crash

By City News Service
 3 days ago

PICO RIVERA (CNS) - A traffic crash in Pico Rivera today left two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and another person injured.

Paramedics were sent to Gallatin Road and South Rosemead Boulevard at about 9:50 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

Firefighters freed one deputy from the wreckage, and paramedics transported the injured victims for hospital treatment, the department reported.

The deputies' injuries were not believed life-threatening, the sheriff's department said. The condition of the other injured person was not immediately known.

According to the sheriff's department, the deputies were responding to a robbery call when their vehicle and another vehicle collided. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

