Abortion rights advocates demand action in protest in Michigan House chambers

Abortion rights advocates chanted in the Michigan House chambers during a session Wednesday afternoon, and police briefly detained one protestor while clearing the room.

The protest by several dozen people lasted about two hours, including about 10 minutes inside the House chambers, where lawmakers were in session. Legislators appeared to hear the chants advocating for reproductive rights.

Protesters were advocating for the repeal of Michigan's 91-year-old law banning abortions, which would go into effect if the United States Supreme Court repeals Roe v. Wade, said Julia Miller, one of at least two dozen protesters.

The law would make it a felony to perform an abortion unless it is "necessary to preserve the life of such woman."

Cameron Lee, 30, was taken into custody and removed from the House chambers in handcuffs by multiple police officers. He was released about an hour later with a citation for trespassing.

He was the only person taken into custody or ticketed.

Lee was protesting with the Michigan Coalition for Reproductive Liberation, he said.

There were protesters from multiple groups, said Julia Miller, one of the protesters.

Zora Monico, a 24-year-old from Detroit, led many of the chants.

She said legislators have not listened to abortion rights advocates.

"If they're not gonna listen to us in the streets, we take it to them," Monico said.

She said after about 10 minutes inside the House chambers, police and security began to push the protesters out into the hall.

Lee said he was leaving and had been shoved when an officer grabbed him. Lee said he grabbed the officer back.

His ticket, citing trespassing in the House gallery, alleges Lee caused a public disturbance after being asked to leave.

According to a Facebook event , the group was scheduled to rally at the Capitol starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In the Facebook event's description, demands include the passage of federal legislation codifying the right to abortion, defense of Roe v. Wade and several other state and national policy goals.

Officers with the Michigan House of Representatives Sergeant-at-Arms Police Agency handled the protest, according to Shanon Banner, a public affairs manager for the Michigan State Police.

