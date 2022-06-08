PennDOT making changes to construction hours after worker hit over weekend

A PennDOT construction worker was severely injured Sunday morning, when a driver crashed through a work zone in McKeesport.

Now, District 11 officials say they're moving some nighttime work to the day, all to increase safety for workers.

“It is a difficult situation and we weigh those risks from both a public safety standpoint, but also, we have a responsibility to keep everybody safe; not only the public, but we must keep our workers in our workzones,” said Jason Zhang, the Assistant District Executive of Construction.

They're reminding drivers about work zone safety ahead of major work on the Parkway East beginning Friday.

For 15 days, there will be a lane restriction on the inbound Parkway East from the Saline Street Bridge to the Boulevard of the Allies.

There will also be closures to the Glenwood off-ramp, Bates Street and the Bates Street on-ramp.

