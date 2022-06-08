ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

PennDOT making changes to construction hours after worker hit over weekend

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

A PennDOT construction worker was severely injured Sunday morning, when a driver crashed through a work zone in McKeesport.

Now, District 11 officials say they're moving some nighttime work to the day, all to increase safety for workers.

“It is a difficult situation and we weigh those risks from both a public safety standpoint, but also, we have a responsibility to keep everybody safe; not only the public, but we must keep our workers in our workzones,” said Jason Zhang, the Assistant District Executive of Construction.

They're reminding drivers about work zone safety ahead of major work on the Parkway East beginning Friday.

For 15 days, there will be a lane restriction on the inbound Parkway East from the Saline Street Bridge to the Boulevard of the Allies.

There will also be closures to the Glenwood off-ramp, Bates Street and the Bates Street on-ramp.

wtae.com

Police: Drunk driver hits PennDOT worker in construction zone

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — An alleged drunk driver has left one woman injured after police say he drove into a construction site, hit her and dragged her nearly 30 feet. McKeesport Police Department said they were called for a worker hit by a vehicle at 12:39 a.m. Sunday morning on the Jerome Street Bridge.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Paving to disrupt traffic on Routes 819, 981 in Mt. Pleasant area

Motorists driving in the Mt. Pleasant area should be prepared for lane restrictions next week as PennDOT resurfaces routes 819 and 981 in the community. According to PennDOT project manager Rick Cutia, contractor Tresco Paving is expected to work on sections of Route 819 beginning Tuesday, with repairs to the road base. Work on an asphalt leveling course will follow on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed after driver crosses center line in Hempfield Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on Humphrey Road in Westmoreland County, authorities said. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Karen Botteicher died Saturday in the crash around 12:30 a.m. in Hempfield Township. The coroner said Botteicher was driving north on Humphrey Road when the driver of a Ford F-350 traveling south crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic and hit Botteicher's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.A cause and manner of death have not been released. The condition of the other driver was not released. Police are investigating the deadly crash. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Main Street To Close Early For Jeep Festival

The annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival kicks off Friday afternoon with the invasion into Downtown Butler. That means some major traffic changes for drivers this evening. Butler City Police say Main Street will be closed from Wayne to Pearl Streets beginning at 3:30 p.m. They will remain shut down until 10 p.m.
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battling fire in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Crews are battling a fire in Braddock. Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS units are on the scene for a fire on 7th Street and Cherry Way. Dispatch said the call for the fire came in at 11:50 a.m. Allegheny...
BRADDOCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vehicle that crashed in Squirrel Hill Tunnel was overweight, police say

The driver of an overweight vehicle lost control upon braking in the outbound Squirrel Hill Tunnel Friday, causing it to overturn and block Parkway East traffic for two hours, according to state police. Troopers said Ronell L. Smith, 44, of Pittsburgh, was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck with a semi-trailer...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews prepare for 15-day construction project on the Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — A 15-day construction project will soon start on the Parkway East. The goal of the project is to widen the bridge that carries the Parkway over Bates Street. “What that’s going to entail is a removal of a portion of the bridge, it’s there now the existing barrier has to come off,” said Jason Zang, Assistant Director Executive of Construction.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Derry woman killed in Hempfield accident

A Derry Borough woman died early Saturday morning following a head-on collision in Hempfield Township. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. The Westmoreland County Coroner said Karen L. Botteicher, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Humphrey Road near Hickory Drive. The coroner said Botteicher was...
DERRY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person killed in head-on crash in Greensburg

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a collision with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction in Greensburg. The coroner’s office of Westmoreland County said that 61-year-old Karen Botteicher was killed after a Ford F-350 crossed the center line and collided with her GMC Envoy.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Blight woes, park upgrades focus of Greensburg plan update

Blight mitigation and enhancement of parks and recreation are two areas that have generated public interest as Greensburg updates the city’s comprehensive plan. A series of three public workshops generated more than 500 written comments. “People have expressed a desire for more public green space and improvements to park...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport Area property taxes to increase; amount depends on where you live

Taxes will increase for Freeport Area School District residents next school year — but by how much depends on where you live. Those living in Buffalo Township will be hit substantially harder than those in Freeport or South Buffalo. That’s because the formula for the way property taxes are calculated in Butler County, where Buffalo Township is located, differs from that of Armstrong County, where Freeport and South Buffalo are located.
FREEPORT, PA
