Yakima, WA

Yakima sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried Saturday

By DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public is invited to funeral services Saturday for a Yakima sailor who was killed in the Japanese attack of Pearl Harbor. Patrick L. Chess will be buried at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tahoma Cemetery, with full military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post...

www.yakimaherald.com

Yakima Herald Republic

Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez

On June 5, 2022 in the early morning hours, Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez was called to her celestial home after a short battle with complications from a stroke at Harborview's Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Born June 5, 1937, Teresa lived a life full of happiness, laughter, singing and cooking for family and guests and serving God. Teresa was born in Tepatitlan de Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico. She grew up on a ranch and farm with her family prior to marrying her husband Salvador Velazquez Leos on February 17, 1955. They raised six boys together and shared a marriage until the passing of Salvador in 2002. Teresa continued with life spending a large portion of her time split between Mexico and the Yakima Valley. Teresa cherished spending time with her boys, grandchildren, relatives and friends made along her life's journey. She also enjoyed needle point, singing, cooking (Mole de nopales, fideo, chilito de huevo and frijoles con chorizo). As a devout Catholic she spent her time praying the Rosary not only for her family but also for those who needed God's guiding hand the most. Teresa joins her husband Salvador and countless relatives and friends in heaven.? She is survived by all 6 of her sons and their spouses, Galo & Rosa Velazquez, Juan Manuel & Gloria Velazquez, Horacio & Norma Velazquez, Oscar & Claudia Velazquez, Alejandro & Guadalupe Velazquez and Salvador Velazquez Jr. and his girlfriend Angie, 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. We will miss Doña Tere's "consejos bendiciones," long talks and her immense presence in our lives. "Vuela alto Doña Tere" dejo su huella en cada uno de nuestros corazones. A viewing will be held Friday, June 10th 2-5 PM with a rosary at 5 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 11th at 11:00 AM at St Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish, WA. Burial to follow at Zillah, WA Cemetery.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Treaty Day Parade in Toppenish

Scenes from the Treaty Day Parade Friday, June 10, 2022 in Toppenish, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
TOPPENISH, WA
97.5 KISS FM

Will You Help Bring This Ukrainian Family to Yakima?

If you mapped out people who know other people you might be surprised at how far your network actually reaches. Take for example, Iryna Petruncio of Yakima. 27 years ago she was a student at Ukrainian State University, studying with a gentleman named Roman. Fast forward to present day the two have remained friends and if you know anything about the state of Ukraine currently, these friends are in need of help.
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Boundaries of the 4th Congressional District are puzzling

To the editor — Love the front page depicting boundaries of 4th Congressional District. I would love to know why Kittitas County, which is close enough to play sports with us, is not in District 4? I understand that boundaries have to occur somewhere, but why is Kittitas County linked with King County?
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ryan K. Peters, 47

Ryan Keith Peters, 47, of Toppenish died Saturday, June 4. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, valleyhillsfh.com.
TOPPENISH, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Victim identified in early morning Mill Creek Shooting

MILL CREEK, Wash., June 10, 2022 – The victim in Monday’s shooting death at the Hawthorne Apartments in Mill Creek is identified as Nathanial D. Grimmett (43) of Cashmere, Washington according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office The cause of death is a gunshot wound and the manner of death is ruled a homicide.
MILL CREEK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sky Weaselhead, 30

Sky Weaselhead, 30, of Toppenish died Wednesday, June 6. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Beth Ann Withrow

Beth Ann Withrow, 86, of Gleed, Wa. passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022 following a long struggle with cancer. Beth was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She always had a kind word and positive, joking attitude for everyone she met. Beth was born on August 5, 1935...
GLEED, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Crane repair company expands Tri-City footprint

A 51-year-old crane repair company recently opened its second location in the Tri-Cities. WHECO Corp. started out as a parts supplier in Dayton and then expanded to six facilities across the U.S. over the decades, along with a rebuild center in the Marshall Islands in the central Pacific Ocean. The...
PASCO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David Gonzalez-Ochoa, 42

David Gonzalez-Ochoa, 42, of Yakima died Saturday, May 28. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Philip L. Wharton, 78

Philip L. Wharton, 78, of Selah died Tuesday, June 7, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

James A. Warner, 91

James A. Warner, 91, of Yakima died Sunday, June 5. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Monte Werst, 88

Monte Werst, 88, of Ellensburg died Saturday, June 4. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg, 509-925-2902.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Toppenish High School 2022 graduation ceremony

Scenes from Toppenish High School's graduation ceremony Friday, June 10, 2022 in Toppenish, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Cruising through the summer: Cruising and car events in the Yakima Valley

Few things will make most people turn their heads to gawk. Shiny paint, revving engines, hydraulics and car horns are some of them. The second and third Saturdays of each summer month, Yakima Avenue and surrounding parking lots fill with vintiques, low-riders and custom vehicles. Cruising Yakima Avenue is a...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Judy A. Backlund

Judy A. Backlund, 73, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Rexinger's Barn, 291 Aviator Lane, off Kittitas Highway in Ellensburg. Judy will be laid to rest in a private family service at the IOOF Cemetery in Ellensburg. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Judy and her family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com.
ELLENSBURG, WA

