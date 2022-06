THIS WEEKEND: With partly to mostly sunny skies across the area, temperatures have made it up into the upper 70s to the upper 80s as of the 1 pm hour. Demopolis was the cool spot at 78º. Eufaula was the warm spot at 88º. Birmingham was sitting at 85º. Afternoon highs will make it up into the upper 80s to the lower 90s, with a small chance of isolated to scattered showers for locations mainly south of a line from Demopolis to Clanton to Roanoke. Tonight will be dry for everyone after sunset, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

DEMOPOLIS, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO