The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is considering what’s called a one to one assignment for squad cars. The program permits deputies to take their assigned vehicles home during their off hours and prorvides limited personal use of the vehicles. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the biggest hurdle is the one time expense of covering all of the employees. Waldschmidt says under the plan deputies, even if they are off duty, would be ready to respond at a moments notice. Waldschmidt says he’s been in many situations where he has been on the scene of an emergency waiting for a specialized unit to arrive. The program also raises the profile of police because the cars are visible throughout the community even when the officers are off duty. The County Public Safety Committee discussed the program at their meeting this week.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO