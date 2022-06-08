ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

16-year-old killed in Medina County crash

By Jordan Unger
 3 days ago

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A 16-year-old boy was killed after a serious head-on crash in Medina County Sunday morning.

State troopers from the Medina Post were called out to the crash on Friendsville Road, near U.S. Route 224 in Westfield Township around 10:30 a.m.

When troopers got there, they found a silver 2007 Toyota Yaris and a blue 2019 Ford Flex heavily damaged off the side of the road.

According to investigators, troopers believe the Yaris was heading southbound on Friendsville Road when it went left of the double yellow center lines trying to pass another vehicle. Investigators say the Yaris then hit the Flex head-on.

Troopers say the Yaris caught fire after the crash, also spreading to the Flex.

The driver of the Yaris, 16-year-old Deven Bee, of Fredericksburg, was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. He attended Waynedale High School.

The driver of the Flex, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in that vehicle, a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Waynedale High School principal, “was a beacon of light for Waynedale, always smiling and always competing. He was an accomplished golfer, going to state as a sophomore and one of our finest students. He will be terribly missed by all of us and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

The school is offering support from local pastors and guidance counselors at the Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church Friday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harry Mayhugh
3d ago

very sad that young man died it looks like he was the one at fault his carelessness could have killed that woman and her two kids these young people they might need more training before they drive I think it was probably distractions from all the touchscreens and cell phones

seabird1
3d ago

so very sorry for this family's loss. prayers for the family and prayers for the women and her children who were injured as well. 🧡

