After another wave of high-profile mass shootings, young people across the country are planning to participate in marches for gun law reform this weekend. Boston’s march will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. at Columbus Park in the North End. Ahead of the protest, GBH Morning Edition co-host Paris Alston spoke with young people who grew up against a constant stream of school shooting news about their thoughts on the moment. What follows is a lightly edited transcript.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO