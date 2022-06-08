Jacksonville police investigating hit and run, pedestrian struck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly threatening a shooting at a San Marco day care. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was alerted to the threat after they received a social media tip, according to the arrest report. Multiple law enforcement agencies around the country with "San Marco" in their jurisdiction were on alert because the threat was vague and did not specify a state, initially.

