Jacksonville police investigating hit and run, pedestrian struck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash early Saturday at 2:35 a.m. on South. Fletcher Avenue in Nassau County. A 67-year-old man was traveling northbound on S. Fletcher Ave just north of Amelia Island Parkway where for unknown reasons, the van crossed the southbound lane of travel and left the roadway traveling into the woods on the west shoulder.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed new information in the near drowning of a toddler Thursday. The report states a resident saw a 1-year-old girl in a pond behind Building 2 of the Madelyn Oaks Apartments off Lenox Avenue and called the police. Another witness reported they saw another child in the pond struggling to swim.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting on the Westside Friday night. Police responded to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of Solomon Road where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the legs. He was taken to the hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries, according to JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four arrests have been made in connection to a string of theft cases at the Jacksonville Beach Ulta Beauty store, according to police. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department says over the past three months, Detective LaMont, along with the General Investigations Unit, has been working on several theft cases at the makeup store, located at 3928 3rd Street South.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly threatening a shooting at a San Marco day care. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was alerted to the threat after they received a social media tip, according to the arrest report. Multiple law enforcement agencies around the country with "San Marco" in their jurisdiction were on alert because the threat was vague and did not specify a state, initially.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are asking for the community’s help to find an SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Police said the crash happened just after 7:50 p.m. May 3 on 8th Street near Myrtle Avenue North. Investigators said...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If someone calls you and says they are with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and then asks for money -- hang up right away, JSO warns. It’s a scam!. The Sheriff’s Office warned that it has seen an increase in scam calls involving the caller...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When a home is damaged during the execution of an arrest warrant, who foots the bill?. It's a question that has one homeowner in Clay County disgruntled after his home was damaged earlier this week by a SWAT team. Deputies attempted to serve a multi-felony arrest warrant.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The man arrested for a hit-and-run that killed a University of Florida student in December 2020 was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday. Joshua Figueroa was arrested in July 2021 after failing to stop for a crash involving a death in the December 9, 2020, crash that killed Margaret “Maggie” Paxton, according to a news release from the Gainesville Police Department.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who had been facing a misdemeanor battery charge in connection with an attack on a woman inside an Arlington gas station had his charge upgraded to a felony Friday -- something the victim’s attorneys had been asking prosecutors to do. Attorneys for the...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a house fire that took place early this morning. Emergency crews arrived at 5734 Cedar Forest Drive at approximately 4 a.m. to warn neighbors to get out of their homes because of a fire next door. Capt. Eric...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a car burglary in the Southbank area. The suspect in the picture allegedly broke into a car in the 800 block of Prudential Drive and and stole several items, according to JSO. The suspect allegedly took credit cards from the vehicle and later fraudulently used them at a local business.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a well-known local man with a history of financial improprieties and a connection to former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown turned himself in Friday night. According to JSO, Siottis Jackson, 34, had an active arrest warrant for the Criminal Use of...
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Some drivers in Glynn County will be off the hook financially for fines they received after being pulled over for speeding. The move falls under a technicality, acknowledged by Glynn County Police and the Board of County Commissioners. "This is something that should not just...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – New details have been released about a manhunt in Lake City that led to the arrest of a suspect accused of rape and kidnapping. James Anderson Bell, 36, now faces multiple felony charges including sexual battery and kidnapping of children. A judge set his bond...
