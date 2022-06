When you think of Pittsburgh, you may think of the Steelers football team or perhaps the unusual, yet delicious Primanti sandwiches. Let’s talk about that sandwich for a moment. It is built between 2 slices of thick Italian bread, your choice of meat, provolone cheese, sliced tomatoes, an oil and vinegar based fresh coleslaw, and fresh cut French fries—RIGHT ON THE SANDWICH!! Anybody up for a trip to the City of Bridges?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO