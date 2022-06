A Clymer resident is one of 11 high school seniors in New York State who were named winners of a 2022 New York Farm Bureau (NYFB) Agricultural Youth Scholarship. Miranda Nickerson was the winner from NYFB District 1; she received a cash award and a gift from the NYFB Promotion & Education Program. Nickerson attends high school in the Corry Area School District in Pennsylvania and plans to attend Cornell University to major in Animal Science, with the goal of being a veterinarian. The winners must have a family Farm Bureau membership or a student Farm Bureau membership in order to qualify. A panel of judges selected the winners based on their essay submissions, as well as their applications, which included their community and agricultural engagement.

