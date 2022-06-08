ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flores focused on new job with Steelers, not NFL lawsuit

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
Flores focused on new job with Steelers, not NFL lawsuit Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, right, watches as the team goes through drills during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Brian Flores says he’s focused on his new job with the Pittsburgh Steelers and not his class-action lawsuit against the NFL.

Flores took the league and three of its teams to court in February shortly after being fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Flores claims in the lawsuit that the league is “rife with racism.”

Now an assistant coach with the Steelers, Flores says he’s excited for the opportunity to continue his career and not think too much about what’s happened in the past.

The lawsuit is making its way through the federal court system in New York.

Written arguments on whether the case should head to arbitration are due in August.

