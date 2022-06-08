Die-Hards: Pitt Hosts Top 2024 4-Star Target on Visit Wednesday

Things are starting to heat up in the 2023 recruiting class for Mack Brown and the UNC football program. On Saturday, the Tar Heels landed their second commitment in the class of the week as three-star defensive back Kaleb Cost announced his verbal commitment to the program. The Tyrone, Georgia native committed to UNC just days after three-star linebacker Caleb LaVallee pledged his commitment following a visit. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Cost is a dual-athlete playing both football and baseball and per Inside Carolina, he is likely to play both sports while at North Carolina. The talented defensive back had a total of 15 offers in his recruitment with programs like Pitt, Miami, Mississippi State, Boston College, UNC, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Florida State, and East Carolina hoping to land him. But following his visit to UNC last weekend, Cost made his decision to be a Tar Heel. UNC now has five commitments in the 2023 recruiting class and are set to host several prospects here in the month of June. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

