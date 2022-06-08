At least one killed in multi-vehicle crash in Lewiston

A 60-year-old Auburn woman is dead and several other people are injured after a crash in Lewiston that started with one vehicle rear-ending another. Lewiston Police responded to the area of Lisbon Street and Scribner Boulevard at approximately 2:40 Wednesday afternoon for a report of a crash involving three vehicles. When they arrived at the scene, they found several people with serious injuries, including Shari Williams, 60, of Auburn. Williams was located in the backseat of a Volvo 70 and succumbed to injuries she suffered during the crash.
Incident Location: Intersection of Intervale Rd and Gloucester Hill Rd. General Incident Description: At 03:03 PM New Gloucester Fire Alarm transmitted a still alarm for a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer. New Gloucester A1 and Engine 2 responded alongside the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police. Upon arrival on scene crews found a motorcycle laying in the roadway and identified that there was one patient and that patient was transported to Maine Medical Center for evaluation. The remaining crew was on scene for a short while after assisting with traffic control.
On Saturday evening, a crash in the parking lot of Acadia Gateway Motel on Route 3 in Trenton was reported to the sheriff’s office. A deputy went to the scene and determined that Sammi Zhang, 21, of New York, had pulled into the parking lot of the motel and meant to use the brake but instead hit the gas pedal and accelerated rapidly across the parking lot. The 2019 Mazda SUV Zhang was operating struck two parked vehicles, a 2019 Subaru SUV and a 2021 Ford Expedition, which were unoccupied at the time. All vehicles involved had to be towed. Neither Zhang nor her passenger were injured in the incident. Driver inexperience was suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police have identified the driver and the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash Wednesday at a mobile home park in Bangor. Charles Barriault, 84, died after he was struck by a pickup truck shortly after 7 a.m. at CedarFalls Mobile Home Park off Finson Road, according to a news release issued by Bangor Police Department public information officer Sgt. Wade Betters. Barriault was identified as a resident of the park.
NEW VINEYARD, Maine — Maine State Police and the Major Crimes Unit attempted to locate and arrest Wilfred Daggett Jr., 43, of New Vineyard on Friday, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss in a news release. After Daggett Jr. reportedly fled from MSP and MCU...
LEWISTON, Maine — One woman was pronounced dead and several others injured Wednesday afternoon, after a multivehicle crash on Lisbon St. and Scribner Blvd. According to police, Shari Williams, 60, of Auburn, was pronounced dead after Ryan Curran, 37, of Sabattus, was traveling inbound at a high speed on Lisbon St. and collided with Williams’ Volvo.
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police leaders on Friday said the agency is looking to structurally reorganize. The structural shift will seek to reorganize troop units by creating a midnight shift and further utilizing the special teams and major crime units. Troop and personnel changes are expected to begin...
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies summoned seven young people and arrested two in connection with underage drinking after investigating a complaint about an assault at a Tremont residence the evening of Saturday, May 28. Chief Deputy Patrick Kane said the alleged assault remains under investigation. Lt. Corey...
BUXTON, Maine — The Buxton Police Department on Wednesday identified the bus driver and motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash in Buxton on Tuesday. The motorcyclist, 55-year-old Timothy Hagerman of Buxton, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The bus driver, 59-year-old Ann Cuffey of Gorham, was taken...
DIXMONT(WGME)-- A fire in Dixmont leaves a family without a home as it was a complete loss. According to the Fire Marshal's Office, they were called to a single family home at 65 Loud Road in Dixmont around 9 p.m Friday night. No one was home at the time of...
NAPLES, Maine (WMTW) -One person is dead and another remains in serious condition after after a collapse at a construction site in Naples on Tuesday. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Naples Fire Department were called to Captain Jack’s Restaurant following reports of a building collapse. The...
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A 6-year-old boy is currently missing, and another person is dead following an incident on the Merrimack River, Thursday. “A mother and father and their four children, were believed to be fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport when two children allegedly entered the Merrimack River,” according to Newburyport police and fire officials. Officials say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.
SABATTUS, Maine — A Sabattus home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. The double-wide mobile home at 31 Phelan St. was completely engulfed in flames and had collapsed when firefighters first arrived shortly after 1 a.m., Sabattus Fire Chief Troy Callier said in a release. Nearly 40 firefighters...
