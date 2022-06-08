At least one killed in multi-vehicle crash in Lewiston

On Saturday evening, a crash in the parking lot of Acadia Gateway Motel on Route 3 in Trenton was reported to the sheriff’s office. A deputy went to the scene and determined that Sammi Zhang, 21, of New York, had pulled into the parking lot of the motel and meant to use the brake but instead hit the gas pedal and accelerated rapidly across the parking lot. The 2019 Mazda SUV Zhang was operating struck two parked vehicles, a 2019 Subaru SUV and a 2021 Ford Expedition, which were unoccupied at the time. All vehicles involved had to be towed. Neither Zhang nor her passenger were injured in the incident. Driver inexperience was suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

1 DAY AGO