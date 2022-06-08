Tornado Warning issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Orange; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Brevard and southeastern Orange Counties through 245 PM EDT At 157 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Christmas, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Titusville, Cocoa, Lone Cabbage Fish Camp, Port Saint John and Playalinda Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO