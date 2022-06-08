Missing Orofino woman possibly with ex-boyfriend accused of harming her

OROFINO, Idaho – The Orofino Police Department is searching for a 36-year-old woman who may be with her ex-boyfriend.

Candi R. Chandler was reported missing by her father on June 2. He last spoke to her on May 31, saying she has not been in contact with any of her young children since then.

Chandler is believed to be with her ex-boyfriend , 42-year-old Jeremy R. Anderson, who is accused of harming her. Police responded to Chandler’s home early in the morning on May 25 and said Anderson fled before officers could get there.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for Anderson, charging him with domestic battery and being a habitual offender. Anderson is on probation and an agent’s warrant was issued for him with nationwide extradition.

Chandler’s car was found at a home near Clarkston on Monday. Police received a report that she left it there and may have left the area in a different car.

Anyone with information about Chandler, Anderson or their location is asked to call OPD immediately at 208-476-5551.

