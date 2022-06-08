ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Police sergeant in Connecticut charged with sexual assault

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Matthew Perkowski (Shelton CT Police Department)

SHELTON, Conn. — Two men, including a Connecticut police sergeant, were arrested Tuesday night for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2020.

33-year-old Matthew Perkowski, who is a Trumbull Police sergeant, was charged with first degree sexual assault and second degree assault. He turned himself into Shelton Police after being served an arrest warrant and was released on $150,000 bail.

34-year-old John Scollin of Shelton, Connecticut, also turned himself in to police and was charged with first degree sexual assault. He too was released on $150,000 bail.

Both arrests stem from a complaint filed by a victim in September 2020.

In a statement, Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo said Perkowski was immediately placed on administrative leave and his police powers have also been removed.

“The allegations contained in the Shelton Police arrest warrant will be reviewed and investigated by the Office of Internal Affairs in Trumbull to identify any violations of the department’s Code of Conduct, and we will await the findings from the court,” Chief Lombardo said. “These accusations present a very serious personnel matter that will be handled appropriately.”

Perkowski will appear in court on June 8th while Scollin will appear on June 9th.

John Scollin (Shelton CT Police Department)

IN THIS ARTICLE
